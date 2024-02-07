185-year-old school to close; boys basketball wins last home game
Elgin Academy's varsity boys basketball team celebrated their last home game in school's history. The high school is closing its doors in the summer, after 185 years.
Big audiences are the norm for Clark and Iowa this season.
While the get-in seats in Las Vegas are trending toward record highs, what about the average ticket price and secondary market?
Clemson improved to 2-60 all time in road games against North Carolina.
It takes about six tries before people typically stop smoking because nicotine is highly addictive. But certain strategies can help.
Disney's ESPN will team up with Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox to launch a new sports streaming service, set to debut sometime this fall.
The NBA trade deadline could inspire fantasy managers to be more active than normal. Let's explore some potential names to acquire or deal.
FF7 Rebirth includes an addictive card game, new party dynamics, and space to roam. But what is the fate of characters doomed to die?
Minter announced his departure Tuesday on social media.
Charles McDonald is on site in Las Vegas at radio row and joined by Le Betard Show contributor Jessica Smetana to discuss the pandemonium around Vegas in preparation for the Super Bowl. The duo start with a little Formula 1 talk, as Jessica tries to put in NFL terms Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari next season. The duo also go back and forth on their Vegas experience so far and what it's like to have a Super Bowl in Sin City. The Washington Commanders have been all over the news for various reasons over the past week, including hiring OC Kliff Kingsbury. The duo discuss that fit with new head coach Dan Quinn, the Ben Johnson revenge tour, whether or not we already distrust the new ownership in Washington and more. Charles and Jessica also hit on their favorite teams, as Jessica enlightens us on what the Las Vegas Raiders are getting in new OC Luke Getsy, and Charles gives insight on the Pittsburgh Steelers getting Arthur Smith. Later, Charles asks an question he's been pondering: is Kyle Shanahan following Andy Reid's career arc? He is currently known for being consistently good but unable to get over the hump and win the big one, just like Andy Reid when he first started. This brings up, once again, the Atlanta Falcons' heartbreaking Super Bowl loss. The two hosts continue their Super Bowl analysis, including predicting the winner, before finishing off the show by guessing who the surprise guest at the Super Bowl halftime show will be alongside Usher.
The House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected an effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of border security.
Wiggins has generated the most significant trade chatter around the league and remains in consideration for the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
The Astros proclaimed Altuve an "Astro for life" with the extension.
GT stands for gran turismo in Italian, or grand touring in English. The first car GT is widely accepted as the 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Turismo.
A major piece of Apple’s content strategy is the ability to run iPadOS apps on the headset. It’s similar to the approach the company has taken to building out the Mac App Store, which draws from both iOS and iPadOS apps.
Gorgeous flowers that never wilt? Now that's a way to show your everlasting love.
Here's how to determine whether paying for discount points in exchange for a lower interest rate makes sense.
A 2006 Peugeot 307 CC retractable-hardtop convertible, found in an English self-service car graveyard.
With earnings season about halfway done, eyes are on whether results can help jump-start a return for the stock rally.
This No. 1 bestselling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
Virgin Galactic is working with regulators to investigate an issue with an alignment pin that was discovered after the last crewed suborbital flight in January. During post-flight reviews, Virgin said it discovered that an alignment pin had detached from VMS Eve, the aircraft that carries the suborbital space plane to altitude. The company notified the U.S. Federal Administration of the anomaly, and the two are conducting a review, which is standard procedure for issues that arise during a commercial launch.