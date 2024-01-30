$188 million Powerball drawing is Wednesday. Will Bucks County continue winning streak?

Will Bucks County's curious streak of lottery wins continue with Wednesday's Powerball drawing?

The jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing is $188 million, and if recent track record matters, then it literally pays to play the lottery in Bucks County.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's Powerball drawing, and Bucks County's amazing recent history of lottery wins.

Powerball jackpot rolls over from Monday's drawing

No lottery player matched the winning draw — 39-41-43-49-64 and Red Powerball 4 — in Monday's drawing, which had a jackpot of $175 million.

No players hit the Match Play + Powerball jackpot, which was worth $2 million.

Players in California, South Carolina and Texas hit the Match five draw, winning $1 million apiece.

Will Bucks County retailers continue streak of selling winning lottery tickets?

If purchasing a ticket for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, there may be no better place to do it than in Bucks County, given the county's recent string of lottery hits.

In early January, a 7-Eleven in Southampton sold the winning "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" progressive lottery ticket from the Pennsylvania Lottery, worth $451,760.

The sale of that "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" ticket continued Bucks County's bewildering lottery winning streak.

Last June, a winning $3 million Diamonds and Gold ticket was sold at the Speedway at 724 Street Road in Southampton.

Last August, a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the 7-Eleven at 2760 Trenton Road in Middletown.

Last September, American News & Tobacco, at 522 Second Street Pike in Southampton, sold a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth a cool $450,000.

And Last October, Smoker’s Express, at 813 W. Trenton Ave. in Morrisville, sold a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.7 million.

The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, Jan. 31 drawing is $188 million, or a cash value option of $90.7 million.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by a big jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about one in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about one in 24.9.

How do I win the Powerball jackpot?

To participate in the Powerball game, players can purchase a ticket for $2 per play. The game requires players to choose five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, players can opt to receive random numbers.

In order to win the jackpot, it is necessary to match the numbers for all of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

In addition to the grand prize, Powerball offers eight other ways to win based on the number of matched balls in the non-jackpot tiers.

The non-jackpot prizes offered range from $4 to $1 million. By paying an additional $1, you can choose to participate in "Powerplay" that increases non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

According to Powerball, the 10X Powerplay option is exclusively applicable to jackpots worth $150 million or less. Additionally, the game's "Match 5" prize for the second-tier is limited to a maximum of $2 million if the Powerplay feature is utilized.

An additional add-on feature called "Double Play," which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per play.

