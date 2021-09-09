1887 time capsule believed to be in Confederate statue's base set to be opened

Associated Press

A crowd erupted in cheers and song Wednesday as work crews hoisted an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee off the pedestal where it has towered over Virginia’s capital city for more than a century. One of America’s largest monuments to the Confederacy, the equestrian statue was lowered to the ground just before 9 a.m., after a construction worker who strapped harnesses around Lee and his horse lifted his arms in the air and counted, “Three, two, one!” to jubilant shouts from a crowd of hundreds. Sharon Jennings, an African American woman born and raised in Richmond, said she had mixed feelings seeing it go.