1890s Queen Anne Victorian lists in odd place — a small Texas town. Take a peek inside

A looming, colorful Queen Anne Victorian home has landed on the real estate market in a place where one wouldn’t normally see this particular design — the small town of Dublin, Texas.

Dublin is a hidden gem about 90 miles south of Fort Worth and usually is the stomping ground of farmers and town folks, the Dublin website notes, so the Victorian isolated on 18 acres of green land is a bit unique.

Kitchen

It’s listed for $1.263 million.

Staircase

“This classic beauty is truly stunning with jaw dropping original architectural features. This home features massive rooms, stunning staircases, five bedrooms and four baths,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

Bedroom

The 4,508-square-foot home was built in 1898 and recently renovated “by master restoration craftsmen who stated it is possibly the finest restoration of its kind in the state,” the listing describes.

Interior

Stepping into the residence is like stepping back in time with its high ceilings, wrap-around porches, bold colors and antique decor.

Interior

There’s even a classic barn and horse stalls on the property.

Bedroom

The home was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and X account that highlights interesting houses across the real estate market, and folks became immediate fans.

Office

“Beautiful. The kitchen fits the style of the house. Too often I see an ultra modern kitchen in these old houses. Nice to see it done right,” one person said on Facebook.

“Very beautiful! I would be spending a lot of time on that porch!!!” another commented.

Office

“It looks a lot like the house in ‘Sharp Objects.’ It’s gorgeous,” someone complimented.

“This is like the house from ‘Beetlejuice’s’ fraternal twin,” one person joked on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Drone footage

“Ohhh this Texas Queen Anne is so nice! Love their decor, too. I’d move in a heartbeat if I had a stray $1.2M sitting around!” another said.

Ultimate man cave with a go-kart track lists in Minnesota. Take a peek at the fun zone

This secret house comes with a hidden pool — underground. See London home for sale