19,034 days: From Texas Rangers birth to World Series champions

On September 21, 1971, American League owners voted 10-2 to allow the Washington Senators to move to Texas for the 1972 season.

That’s a span of 19,034 days since the moment we learned the Major League Baseball franchise, to be renamed the Texas Rangers, would win its first World Series title.

The world is so different today than it was 52 years, 1 month, 11 days ago.

▪ Richard M. Nixon was in the first term of his Presidency.

▪ Preston Smith was the governor of Texas.

▪ The population of Fort Worth was 394,000. Today, it’s approaching a million; the population of Arlington was under 100,000, today it’s near 400,000.

▪ $1 in 1977 would be equal to approximately $7.80 today.

▪ A gallon of gas costs 36 cents.

▪ The average price of home cost $26,000.

▪ The average family household income was $10,290.

▪ Minimum wage was $1.60 per hour.

▪ The price of a U.S. stamp was 8 cents.

▪ A gallon of milk cost 51 cents.

▪ The average cost of a General Motors produced car was $3,472.

▪ Donny Osmond’s “Go Away Little Girl” was the No. 1 song in the country.

▪ The top box office movie was “McCabe & Mrs. Miller”