$19,355 stolen from gaming machines in Cressona, state police say

Nov. 30—State police at Schuylkill Haven are asking for the public's help after $19,355 was taken from video gaming devices in Cressona.

The theft occurred around 3:15 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Mobil gas station and convenience store at 20 Pottsville St.

Three people entered the business and removed the money from the devices, according to Trooper Thomas Luscan.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call state police at 570-754-4600.

Neither Luscan nor the manager of the business could be reached for comment Tuesday.