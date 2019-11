A $19.6 Million Magritte Painting Tops Christie’s Impressionist and Modern Art Sale

Click here to read the full article.

Christie’s season-opening evening sale of Impressionist and modern art in New York on Monday night proved to be smooth and comfortably steady, with a respectable and workmanlike $191.9 million result. That tally, including buyer’s premium, came close to the high end of presale expectations pegged at $138 million to $203.1 million.

Estimates do not include premiums, and the overall hammer price came in at $162 million—a solid result, smack in the middle of expectations.

However, the $191.9 million total result paled next to last November’s $279.3 million tally across the 52 lots that sold.

Only six of the 58 lots offered went unsold, for a svelte buy-in rate by lot of 10 percent.

Tonight, 41 of the 52 lots that sold made over a million dollars and of those, four topped $10 million. One artist record was set.

A dozen lots were backed by so-called third-party guarantees, meaning that an anonymous party assured a minimum sale price before the auction and received a financing fee. In addition, Christie’s guaranteed three lots.

(Unless noted, all prices reported include the hammer price plus buyer’s premium: 25 percent of the hammer up to and including $300,000; 20 percent on anything above that, up to and including $4 million; and 13.5 percent on figures beyond that.)

The sale got off to a zippy start with fresh-to-market works from the long-held trove of Chicago collectors James and Marilynn Alsdorf, including Pablo Picasso’s conté crayon-on-canvas composition Guitare pendue au mur (1927), which sold to a telephone bidder for about $1.22 million (est. $1 million–$2 million), while an otherworldly Surrealist composition by Yves Tanguy, Sans Titre, from the same year brought a tepid $1.76 million (est. $2 million–$3 million).

Brussels dealer Willem Vedovi was the underbidder on the Tanguy, which last sold at auction at Sotheby’s London in June 1997 for £480,000.

Surrealism was a strong evening player, with four Magritte offerings, including Le Sabbat, an oil on canvas from 1959 depicting an upside-down still life of apples, a jug, and a wine glass hanging from an easel, with a crescent moon and a cloud-filled sky background to confound the senses. It sold to another telephone bidder for $9.99 million (est. $8 million–$12 million), and came backed by a third-party guarantee. It last sold at Christie’s London in June 2007 for £4.5 million (about $8.9 million).

Another Magritte boasting a sliver of a crescent moon, this one from the Alsdorf collection and more ominous at first sight, Le seize septembre (1957), sold to a different telephone bidder for $19.6 million (est. $7 million–10 million), making it the evening’s top lot. Vedovi was the underbidder on the work, which is one of the largest canvases the artist ever painted, at a little over 5 feet by 4 feet.

An early, Cubist-style still life by Joan Miró, La Publicatat et le vase de flieurs, painted by the artist in 1916–17, at the ripe old age of 23, and reworked in 1929, bears part of a newspaper page collaged on the canvas. An Alsdorf entry, it sold for $1.46 million (est. $2 million–$3 million).

The Alsdorf collection made a chunky and over-estimate $42.6 million of the overall tally, attesting to its market allure and top-class quality.

Along in the Surrealist vein, a striking Salvador Dalí gouache and charcoal on paper depicting the isolated features of a woman’s lips and nose, a fancy miniaturized clock balancing atop the latter, sold to another telephone bidder for $1.1 million (est. $700,000–$1 million).

In keeping with the trend of this young season, there weren’t many items in excess of $10 million tonight, though the cover lot Pablo Picasso, Femme dans un fauteuil (Francoise) from 1948–49, depicting the artist’s beautiful and pregnant lover Françoise Gilot (40 years younger), radically distorted into a near-flower-like form, sold to the telephone for a relatively modest $13.3 million (est. $12 million–$18 million). It last sold at Sotheby’s New York in May 2000 for $3.3 million.

A second high-value Picasso, the late and vibrant Buste d’homme from October 1968, bearing the startled-eye likeness of one of Picasso’s pipe-smoking musketeers, sold to another telephone bidder for a similarly modest $9.36 million (est. $9 million–$12 million). It last sold at auction at Sotheby’s New York in November 1993 for $596,500, part of collector Stanley J. Seeger’s standalone, 100-percent-sold Picasso sale. My, how times have changed!