At €19.82, Is Italmobiliare S.p.A. (BIT:ITM) Worth Looking At Closely?

Italmobiliare S.p.A. (BIT:ITM), which is in the industrials business, and is based in Italy, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the BIT over the last few months, increasing to €21.55 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €19.5. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Italmobiliare's current trading price of €19.82 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Italmobiliare’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Italmobiliare?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 33.98x is currently well-above the industry average of 23.3x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Italmobiliare’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Italmobiliare look like?

BIT:ITM Past and Future Earnings, August 21st 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Italmobiliare’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 41%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ITM’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ITM should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ITM for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ITM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Italmobiliare.