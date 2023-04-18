19 Actors Who Were Almost Cast In These Iconic Roles, Before They Went To Someone Else

Storyful

Dozens of golden retriever dogs and humans came together in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday, April 16, to honor Spencer, the official race dog of the Boston Marathon, who died in February.For years, Spencer had been one of the race’s most beloved unofficial cheerleaders, encouraging runners who were making their way from Hopkinton to downtown Boston and holding a Boston Strong banner, local media reported.Footage posted to Instagram shows dogs and owners around Boston Common and the marathon’s finish line on Sunday, with some dogs seen wearing ‘Spencer strong’ signs.On Monday, the 127th Boston Marathon was expected to feature nearly 30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries, according to its official website. Credit: @dontworrybehaddie via Storyful