19 apply to replace Kennewick mayor who resigned. Why they want the job

From a Tri-Cities radio host to a challenger who lost a bid for another council seat last month, here’s who is vying for Kennewick’s open council seat.

The Kennewick City Council will spend most of the day Friday, Dec. 15, interviewing applicants.

The applications show huge interest ranging from longtime city board members to former council members and community members who just want to make a difference.

Position 4 seat is “at large,” meaning it represents all of Kennewick, and is voted on city-wide, rather than by voters in just one council district. It is a nonpartisan position.

The appointee will replace former Mayor Bill McKay who resigned suddenly last month ahead of a scandal involving illicit massage parlors. The applicant will fill the council seat until the next election, but the mayor position is decided on separately by the council.

Here are the 19 applicants:

Nicole Carby

Nicole Carby, owner of Carby Consulting, said in her application she has a proven record of leading teams in profit and growth, as well as implementing training. She has brought issues before the council over the past 12 years and now wants the opportunity to be part of the solution.

Volunteer experience includes Toys for Tots, Union Gospel Mission and Second Harvest Food Bank. She is involved with the Columbia Basin Badger Club and several churches in the area.

Trevor Galey

Trevor Galey is the consumer lending manager for Tri-CU Credit Union. He said he would bring negotiating and problem solving skills.

He grew up and raised children in Tri-Cities and wants to “serve his community, helping it grow into a safe and beautiful city.” Volunteer experience includes Southgate and Calvary Christian School organizations and as host of a community home fellowship group.

He is the former president of the Tri-Cities Commerce Club and is involved with Rotary and chamber of commerce events.

Richard Reuther

Richard Reuther is a retired bus driver and middle school teacher. He is a former candidate for the state Senate District 8. He can bring communication and research skills and knows Roberts Rules of Order.

Reuther said he can provide valuable perspectives on issues such as drugs, crime, homelessness, mental health and public transportation.

Volunteer experience includes Richland Players, CBC Summer Theatre and other theater groups. He also is involved with various churches and a founding member of the Richland Arts Commission. He also is a member of the Southeast Washington Aging and Long-term Care Commission and former chair for both the Benton and Franklin county Democrats.

Jason Lohr

Jason Lohr, a journeyman wireman at Schmitt Electric, ran against Councilman John Trumbo in 2021.

He believes the city lacks a voice for regular working people and deserves a council focused on residents, “not their own profit and scandals.”

He is a committee volunteer and delegate to the Washington State Labor Council and member of IBEW Local 112 in Kennewick.

Jordan Huck

Jordan Huck is a steamfitter welder foreman with Apollo Mechanical contracting. He can bring skills and experience related to youth development, financing and adaptibility.

He wants to make a positive impact on the community and actively represent young families.

He coaches baseball and football coach and volunteers with foster care, Trail Life and his children’s schools. He is a member of Kennewick American Baseball youth organization, Calvary Christian Church and Local Union 598.

Francisco Salvante

Francisco Salvante is a cost analyst supporting Department of Energy projects at the Hanford site. He offers his skills related to sports, education, funding, budgeting and policy initiatives.

He volunteers as a chess club teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School and also with their annual garage sale and is lead organizer of the charity golf fundraiser. He is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Rotary Club and a former officer of the Filipino American Association.

Jason McShane

Jason McShane works for the Kennewick Irrigation District as the engineering and operations manager. He has skills related to long term planning, finance, strategic management and local governance.

He volunteers with the Boy Scouts of America, ARC of Tri-Cities and Special Olympics. He is also involved with his church and is the Union West Home Owners Association secretary.

Aaron Racicot

Aaron Racicot is self employed with a background in finance and journalism.

He has volunteered with the Houston Women’s Center, Meals on Wheels, United Way and the University of Houston Alumni Association. He worked on various political campaigns and attended city council meetings as a reporter. He is also the former president of the Bridgeland HOA board in Cypress, Texas.

The father of three said he believes that he can benefit the community and help Kennewick continue to be a great place for families.

Ken Short

Ken Short works in acquisitions at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. He is a former marketing manager and has served on the Kennewick Planning Commission since 2020. He ran against McKay for the seat in 2021.

Short believes his experience on the planning commission, educational background in public relations and finance and professional experience make him a good candidate.

He volunteers with Junior Achievement and recently helped start a nonprofit focused on public policy in the region. He wants to bring a level of accessibility and transparency to the role, encourage long-term economic development and planning and foster intergovernmental cooperation.

Thomas Crosier

Thomas Crosier is a small business owner and real estate appraiser, who believes his unique understanding of real estate and economics would be a boon to the council. He is a youth soccer coach and provides pro bono appraisals for Habitat for Humanity.

He is applying because he has developed an independence from external influences and pressures and has leadership skills.

Amanda Wolf

Amanda Wolf is a mother and caregiver to her disabled husband, and enjoys the outdoors and traveling.

Wolf is applying because she is “in search of a new and challenging adventure.”

Ted Owens

Ted Owens is the former general manager of Fiesta Foods. He recently ran against Jim Millbauer for the Pos. 7 seat. Owens received about 46% of the vote in the Nov. 7 election. He had the Benton County Republican Party’s endorsement in that race.

He believes his ability to work and lead in a multicultural workplace and serve a diverse community would benefit the council.

He has served as a volunteer chaplain with Multnomah County Prison Systems and currently serves as a chaplain with Tri-City Union Gospel Mission. He is also a youth sports coach and adult Bible study leader.

He helped raise over $100,000 for the Hispanic Academic Achievement Award program and is a precinct committee officer for the Benton County Republican Party.

Paul Singer

Paul Singer is executive director of Tri-Cities Residential Services and former senior operations supervisor for Ben Franklin Transit. He believes his involvement with special needs and aging communities and as a leader of a nonprofit would bring a valuable perspective to the council.

He is the current president-elect of the Tri-Cities Sunrise Rotary Club, serves on the Benton County Advisory Council for Aging and Long-term Care, is vice chair of Community Residential Services Association and an alumni of Leadership Tri-Cities Class XX.

He also volunteers with numerous community organizations and believes “we should all strive to improve our community through service.”

Ed Frost

Frost Ed Frost head and shoulder photo

Ed Frost is the retired senior manager for Ben Franklin Transit and the Benton Franklin Counties Developmental Disabilities Board coordinator. He believes his skills as a certified mediator and collaborative problem solver would benefit the council.

Frost is a former member of the city council, serving for half a year in 2019 by appointment after former Councilman Steve Young died. Frost was appointed after the deadline to file for election to the position, which ultimately went to Millbauer.

Frost also served on the Kennewick School Board from 1995 to 2007. He is a former member of the Kennewick Planning Commission and Diversity Commission, co-founded the Mid-Columbia Literary Festival, is a Tri-Cities Water Follies board members and served with numerous other community organizations.

He is applying because the city is in a transition phase with the upcoming retirement of City Manager Marie Mosley and the recent resignation of McKay. He wants to use his experience to help make the transition to new leadership as smooth as possible.

Ubaldina ‘Uby’ Creek

Uby Creek

Uby Creek is a retired Community In Schools student support coordinator and parent educator. She previously ran for council against McKay in 2021, but lost in the primary. She served on the city Parks and Recreation Commission and was co-chair of the Mayor’s Diversity Commission.

She believes her skills in administration, budgeting and community building could benefit the council. She is also bi-lingual.

Creek is a Leadership Tri-Cities Class XXV Alumni and serves on a variety of local community boards. She volunteers with a range of community organizations, such as the 3 Rivers Community Foundation, Mirror Ministries, Benton Franklin Early Learning Alliance and others.

She believes it is “past time that all community constituents be represented.” She hopes to create an atmosphere where diverse perspectives are encourage and recognized and hopes to work with local organizations to ensure the needs of traditionally underrepresented groups are taken into consideration.

Michael Luzzo

Michael Luzzo is a retired U.S. Air Force safety professional, who previously ran for the Richland City Council and served on the Spokane County Solid Waste Advisory Committee.

He is a VFW member, advocate for environmental and park related programs and has volunteered with Master Gardeners, Disabled American Vets and American Red Cross.

Cord Barker

Cord Barker is a clinical educator for Kadlec Regional Medical Center and a registered nurse with a background in emergency health and critical care. He believes his interpersonal and communication skills could benefit the council.

He is a member of the American Nurses Association and the Emergency Nurses Association. He has volunteered with the Idaho Special Olympics.

He believes his calm and objective personality can help cut through partisanship and help bring balance to the council.

Robb Heston

Robb Heston is the music director and morning show host for 93.7 FM. He believes his communications experience will help the council gather important information and has experience as a leader and guiding budgets.

He is the organizer for the Tri-Cities Food Bank’s annual food drive and helps plan the Christmas for Children Drive. He volunteers with various community organizations, such as Pet Overpopulation Prevention, the Red Cross and others.

He believes in public service and serving altruistically. He believes the city is moving in a positive direction and has some interesting challenges he believes he could help with.

Terri Wright

Terri Wright is the Kennewick City Clerk. She is retiring at the end of the year and wants to continue serving the city in a different capacity.

Wright believes her experience with the city would help the council. She volunteers with Junior Achievement, First Night of Tri-Cities, the South Central Washington Municipal Clerks Association and other professional organizations.