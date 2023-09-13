19 arrested in predawn Brockton Opiate Suppression Initiative warrant sweep

BROCKTON — The latest sweep aimed at alleged street-level drug dealers in Brockton netted 19 arrests Wednesday.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said this year's Brockton Opiate Suppression Initiative sought to send a message that "drug dealing is not welcome here in Brockton." Investigators from State Police and Brockton police obtained arrest warrants for 31 people and started serving them before dawn on Wednesday.

More than 60 members of at least 11 different law enforcement units fanned out in the sweep, Cruz's office said in a written statement. At least two of the names of people arrested Wednesday matched the names of people arrested in last year's Brockton Opiate Suppression Initiative.

The people arrested were charged with various drug crimes, the DA's office said. They will be arraigned in Brockton District Court. People arrested Wednesday ranged in age from 28 to 53. Most had Brockton addresses, though residents of Taunton, Lawrence, Fall River and Boston were also apprehended.

Massachusetts State Police knock on doors in Brockton in June 2022 as part of the Brockton Opiate Suppression Initiative.

In addition to the 19 arrests Wednesday, Cruz announced that an Aug. 24 search warrant at the Motel 6 in Brockton resulted in the arrests of three juveniles being charged with firearms possession and narcotic distribution/trafficking. Investigators say they seized an untraceable "ghost gun" and ammunition, plus fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Mayor Robert F. Sullivan thanked State Police for partnering with the Brockton Police Department on the arrests.

"Brockton's success depends on its residents, business owners and visitors feeling safe from crime," Sullivan said.

Brockton Police Chief Brenda Pérez said the sweep helps ensure the city's safety and security.

"By apprehending these individuals, we take a significant step toward improving the quality of life for our residents, maintaining the safety of our neighborhood, and taking illegal drugs off the streets," Pérez said.

Mass arrests are a frequent tactic of law enforcement. Here are some the ones the Enterprise has covered since 2007:

Send your news tips to reporter Chris Helms by email at CHelms@enterprisenews.com or connect on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @HelmsNews.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Police arrest 19 in Brockton Opiate Suppression Initiative