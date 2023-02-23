19 Awful Dinner Guests Who Prove That If You Don't Have Anything Nice To Say, Maybe Just Shut Up

What To Watch

Outside of its astonishingly inventive concept (FBI agent John Travolta literally switches faces with the notorious terrorist who killed his son, played by Nicolas Cage in one of his most unplugged performances), it invokes an aura of dizzying, unfiltered absurdity that has rarely been done in such a compelling and advantageous fashion. For instance, I cannot think of a better title (or more appropriate construction of said title) for this 1997 thriller, from the legendary action director John Woo, than Face/Off, but that was almost changed. While I may have claimed in the introduction above that Nicolas Cage gives one of his most unplugged performances in Face/Off, you really only get a limited amount of “Cage Rage” as he spends most of his time playing John Travolta’s character, Sean Archer.