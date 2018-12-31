The 19 best big companies to work for in 2019, according to Glassdoor

Employer review website Glassdoor released its annual “Best Places to Work” report, consisting of the top 100 large companies to work for going into 2019.

The ranking system was calculated based on employee reviews of “overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work/life balance, recommend to a friend, and a six-month business outlook.”

These are the top 19 large companies on the list:

1) Bain & Company

2) Zoom Video Communications

3) In-N-Out Burger

4) Procore Technologies

5) Boston Consulting Group

6) LinkedIn

7) Facebook

8) Google

9) lululemon

10) Southwest Airlines

11) Salesforce

12) Intuitive Surgical

13) St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

14) Slalom

15) Power Home Remodeling

16) HubSpot

17) DocuSign

18) Ultimate Software

19) McKinsey & Company

The full report, which also includes smaller companies and specific cities, can be viewed here.

‘An incredibly supportive place to work’

The top choice was Bain & Company, a global management consulting firm, with an overall company rating of 4.6. The company ranked no. 2 in 2018.

“Bain offers outstanding compensation for all its employees,” an office services specialist based out of Atlanta noted.

Tech companies dominated the list, including search giant Google (8th), remote conferencing company Zoom Video Communications (2nd), Procore (4th), Salesforce (11th), HubSpot (16th), DocuSign (17th), and Ultimate Software (18th). Tech giant Apple (APPL), meanwhile, tumbled 48 spots from No. 36 to No. 84.

A Salesforce Project Manager from Indianapolis said the company is “an incredibly supportive place to work and you get time off to volunteer.”

LinkedIn and Facebook (FB) were the only social media companies to crack the top 10, and were both rated 4.5. Facebook notably dropped from the top spot in 2018 to no. 7 in 2019. LinkedIn (MSFT), however, surged from no. 21 last year to the sixth spot in 2018.

Athleisure company lululemon (LULU) and low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines (LUV) were nos. 9 and 10 on the list, both rated 4.4.

A technical service technologist for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (14th) wrote: “You can’t beat the reason you come to work everyday. The team environment is healthy and supportive. Our supervisors want to see us grow and develop.”

