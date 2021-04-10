$19 Billion in Federal Stimulus Money For Texas Public Education But Schools Have Yet to See an Extra Dime

Duncan Agnew, The Texas Tribune
·6 min read

This article is published in partnership with TexasTribune.org.

For more than a year, the federal government has been pumping billions of dollars into school districts across the country to help them meet the demands of the pandemic. Most states have used that pot of stimulus funds as Congress intended: buying personal protective equipment for students and teachers, laptops for kids learning from home, improved ventilation systems for school buildings to prevent virus transmission and covering other costs.

But in Texas, local schools have yet to see an extra dime from the more than $19 billion in federal stimulus money given to the state. After Congress passed the first stimulus bill last year, officials used the state’s $1.3 billion education share to fill other holes in the state budget, leaving public schools with few additional resources to pay for the costs of the pandemic.

Now, educators and advocacy groups worry that the state could do the same thing with the remaining $17.9 billion in funding for Texas public schools from the other two stimulus packages. Because of federal requirements, Texas has to invest over $1 billion of the state’s own budget in higher education to receive the third round of stimulus funding for K-12 public schools. Experts said the state has applied for a waiver to avoid sending that added money to higher education, but the process has caused major delays in local districts receiving funds they desperately need.

“Principals’ budgets are being eaten up with personal protective equipment, with tutoring, with trying to get kids back engaged, while the Legislature is sitting on a whole bunch of money,” said Michelle Smith, the vice president of policy and advocacy for Raise Your Hand Texas. “And that will have an impact on our school districts not just this school year, but for several school years to come.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbott told The Texas Tribune that state leaders are waiting for more guidance from the U.S. Department of Education before opening the spigot and letting billions flow down to school districts.

Because of the state’s waiver request, Texas lawmakers likely will not decide how to parcel out the money until they either hear back from Washington D.C., or until the Legislature finalizes its plans for the state budget. But the waiver only applies to the latest stimulus package, so the state could unlock $5.5 billion for education from the second relief bill at any time.

Libby Cohen, the director of advocacy and outreach for Raise Your Hand Texas, said dozens of states are already sending these federal dollars to public schools, and the most recent stimulus package also includes guidance on how to use that money. Texas and New York are the only two states that have provided no additional funding to public schools during the pandemic, according to Laura Yeager, a founder of Just Fund It TX.

“We find it baffling that Texas is pumping the brakes on this particular issue to the extent that it is,” Cohen said. “The dollars are there … and districts need to know if and when they’re coming because they’re writing their budgets right now, and they’re making decisions about summer programming right now.”

Many Texas teachers and administrators say they need money now, and want the Legislature to start funneling the federal funds to school districts as soon as possible.

But state lawmakers holding the most power over budgeting and education funding want the Legislature, instead of local school districts, to decide what to do with these federal stimulus dollars.

“The federal funds will ultimately get to school districts but the overriding question is how should these funds be spent and who should make that decision?” said Rep. Harold Dutton, D-Houston chair of the House Public Education Committee. “I think the primary obligation for educating Texas children vests in the Legislature according to the Texas Constitution.”

The Legislature’s hesitancy in unleashing the funding complicates the path forward for educators around the state. Dr. Mark Henry, superintendent of the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District in Houston, said he’s already in the process of building two different plans for next year’s budget: one including the federal relief funding meant for the school district and a contingency plan for moving forward without it.

If Cypress-Fairbanks ISD eventually does receive its expected share of the stimulus education funding, Henry said he plans to move those dollars toward mental health support services that students will need while transitioning back to in-person learning this coming fall. Many districts across Texas have struggled to engage students this year, and many students have simply stopped attending online classes.

“We’re looking at high schoolers that are disengaged, and they’re dropping out of school,” Smith said. “And instead of giving school districts additional resources to go find those kids, those kids are lost right now.”

A spokesperson for the Texas Education Agency said districts can still access funding from the first federal stimulus bill by submitting a grant application to the department, but experts added that such regulations often discourage smaller school districts with fewer resources from attempting to receive the funds.

“Even though school buildings closed due to the pandemic two-thirds of the way through the school year, Texas’s school districts are fully funded for the entire 2019-20 school year,” the spokesperson said. “Despite significant reductions in economic activity caused by COVID-19-related shutdowns, it is important to note that school district funding has been fully preserved here in Texas, which is not the case in many other states across the country.”

Tuesday morning, representatives from Raise Your Hand Texas left a six-foot tall stool in the state Capitol building with the message “Fund TxEd Recovery.” Last week, the House Appropriations Committee adopted a minor change to the state budget demanding that no stimulus education funds “shall be used to reduce state funding for local education agencies.”

Adding that language to the budget offered a key win for Texas education advocates, but the state senate declined to include almost all of the nearly $18 billion in federal funds for Texas public schools in the new version of the budget that it passed Tuesday afternoon. In a news release, the Texas State Teachers Association described educators as “angry” at senate members over this decision.

“There’s a lot of people that are making decisions about education who have never spent a day teaching a class or managing a campus or running a school district,” Henry said. “So as long as you have people making decisions that have never been in those roles, they’re not going to make great decisions.”

Disclosure: Raise Your Hand Texas and the Texas State Teachers Association have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Duncan Agnew is a reporting fellow at the Texas Tribune, the only member-supported, digital-first, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Recommended Stories

  • Wynonna Earp Boss Hopes Syfy Finale Made You Feel 'All the Things' — Plus, Scoop on One Happy Wedding Accident

    The following contains spoilers from the Syfy finale of Wynonna Earp. After four years of protecting Purgatory with her Peacemaker, Wynonna Earp got to quite literally ride off into the sunset. And she did so while straddling a motorcycle, with Doc Holliday seated behind her. Mind you, the two almost didn’t wind up together. Following […]

  • Chauvin trial: police testify against former colleague in dramatic second week

    Chief says Chauvin ‘in no way, shape or form’ followed training as key witnesses form striking bookends to week Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, in Minneapolis on Friday. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images The trial of Derek Chauvin, 45, the white former police officer charged with murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis last May, completed its 10th day of witness testimony on Friday. The second week was very different from the first but no less dramatic. The opening days of prosecution witness testimony last week focused on the viral, harrowing bystander video and newly released footage of Floyd’s agonizing death, then on the accounts of some of the traumatized bystanders themselves. Two key witnesses this week formed striking bookends. The Minneapolis police chief, Medaria Arradondo, testified against Chauvin on Monday, and on Friday the medical examiner, Andrew Baker, who performed the autopsy on Floyd and concluded his death was a homicide, took the stand. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after Chauvin pinned him to the street while kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes. The killing galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement and triggered the biggest US civil rights protests since the 1960s in a reckoning on police brutality and entrenched racism. Chauvin denies all the charges. Key points from the second week Police chief says Chauvin violated department policy, training and ethics Arradondo, the first Black police chief in Minneapolis history, told the jury he “vehemently disagreed” that there had been any justification for Chauvin to restrain Floyd the way he had. Chauvin (who was fired the day after Floyd’s death) breached regulations, in “no way, shape or form” followed training and showed a disregard for police principles to respect “the sanctity of life”, the chief said. Cracks in the ‘blue wall of silence’ Arradondo was the biggest name in a succession of serving Minneapolis police officers who testified against Chauvin, their former colleague of 19 years. Outside commentators such as the civil rights lawyer David Henderson told MSNBC that he had never seen multiple police officers cross the “blue line” and testify against one of their own, as the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder related it. He added: “I think George Floyd is going to continue to transform the world … There’s going to be a clear line drawn between how these cases are tried prior to George Floyd’s death … and after.” But “at the same time, police problems are systemic”. The CNN commentator Van Jones described Arradondo’s transparent approach as “what we want from modern policing … This is the professionalism people have been begging for for 20 to 30 years.” Experts cite George Floyd’s inability to breathe under Chauvin’s pressure Martin Tobin, a pulmonary and critical care specialist for 40 years, told the jury on Thursday that Floyd had been caught in a “vice” between Chauvin and the street as the breath was squeezed out of him. “Mr Floyd died from a low level of oxygen and this caused damage to his brain,” he said, and that in turn caused Floyd’s heart to stop. Tobin said: “A healthy person subjected to what Mr Floyd was subjected to would have died.” A tricky Friday for the prosecution The forensic pathologist Lindsey Thomas testified: “The activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr Floyd’s death.” The defense lawyer Eric Nelson wants to show that Floyd died of heart problems combined with drug use. Thomas agreed under cross-examination that Floyd’s underlying heart condition “was a potential cause of death”. The week wrapped with the Hennepin county chief medical examiner, Andrew Baker, whom Thomas helped to train. He repeated that Floyd’s death was a homicide. But he stopped short of backing expert witnesses who testified that Floyd was asphyxiated by Chauvin’s knee. Baker told the court that the police pinning the man to the ground was “just more than Mr Floyd could take” by making it hard for him to breathe, causing stress hormones that worsened a heart condition and led to his death. It is a subtle point, but the defense will look to exploit any sense of doubt. The trial continues.

  • Ray Lambert, D-Day survivor, WWII torch bearer, dies at 100

    Ray Lambert, the Army medic who survived multiple wounds on D-Day and was saluted by a president on the World War II battle's 75th anniversary, died on Friday. Lambert died at his home in Seven Lakes, North Carolina, with his wife and daughter by his side, said neighbor and friend Dr. Darrell Simpkins. The physician, who accompanied Lambert to France in June 2019, said the veteran succumbed to an aggressive form of facial cancer and congestive heart failure.

  • Them scares up some terrors and Wynonna Earp hangs up its proverbial cowboy hat

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10. All times are Eastern.

  • Americans are using their $1,400 stimulus checks differently than previous payments

    Whether it’s $600, $1,200 or $1,400, Americans have been consistent in terms of how they’ve spent all three stimulus checks. In the first round of economic impact payments, households set aside 29% of their checks for consumption. The survey also found that consumers, on average, are planning to stash away almost 42% of their third stimulus check, compared to last year when consumers saved 36% of their first stimulus check.

  • Beauty Insiders can save big with a Sephora promo code for the huge spring savings event

    Use this Sephora promo code to save big at the retailer's huge spring savings event, with discounts up to 20% off for Beauty Insiders—find out more.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Johnson & Johnson blood clots 'extraordinarily rare', says Government adviser

    Drinkers told they must wear masks in pub beer gardens 'Light at end of tunnel' for summer holidays Prince Philip's funeral will be 'family affair' due to Covid restrictions Ben Marlow: Monday's grand reopening is a moment of truth Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Blood clots associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are "extraordinarily rare", a scientist advising the Government on its coronavirus response has said. The UK has ordered 30 million doses of the vaccine, which is also known as Janssen, although it is yet to be approved for use by regulators. "We still don't know whether they are directly related and caused by the vaccine but it seems possible that they could be," Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the Covid-19 clinical information network, told the Today programme. "It wouldn't be surprising to find the J&J, the Janssen vaccine, also causes rare blood clots because it's based on an adenovirus technology which is not that far away from the technology being used in the AstraZeneca vaccine." Prof Openshaw said any blood clots were "extraordinarily rare events" and likened the risk level to "if you [were to] get into a car and drive 250 miles". It comes a day after the European Medicines Agency said that it has started a review to assess blood clots in people who have been given the Johnson & Johnson jab. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Richard Branson is leading a campaign to end the death penalty, along with other key business figures. The Virgin Group founder said there is an urgent need to abolish the practice.

    A coalition of global business figures, led by the Virgin Group founder, is calling for capital punishment to be permanently abolished around the world

  • Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope accepts offensive challenge

    Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was challenged by Lakers coach Frank Vogel to become more of an offensive force. He had 28 points in narrow loss to the Heat.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Every single Elle Fanning movie, ranked

    "The Great" actress has been working on films since she was 2 years old, and critics think one of her earliest flicks is best.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Police restraint killed George Floyd, expert says

    A forensic pathologist testifies that Mr Floyd's heart and lungs stopped because of a lack of oxygen.

  • Why We Love a Small Loveseat

    Supremely versatile, loveseats work as standalone pieces in studio apartments and as part of a seating arrangement in sprawling living rooms Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Has Albertsons stopped selling coconut milk targeted by PETA? The grocer isn’t saying

    The company’s online ordering system said the product was “out of stock.”

  • Covid: Australia faces vaccine delays after changing AstraZeneca advice

    It is now advising Australians aged under 50 to get another vaccine, causing concerns over supplies.

  • Clippers pull away in chippy victory over streaking Suns

    The Clippers snap the Phoenix Suns' seven-game winning streak with a 113-103 win on Thursday at Staples Center.

  • Biden's border czar, Roberta Jacobson, is stepping down

    President Biden's border coordinator Roberta Jacobson will step down at the end of the month, as the administration struggles to deal with an increase in migrants at the southern border.

  • Las Vegas Strip market to offer fare from top stars of Asian street food

    Inspired by hawker-style food courts of Asia, the hall at Resorts World Las Vegas will have dishes at 16 stalls from top chefs and restaurateurs.

  • Why did 45 million grasshoppers swarm Las Vegas in 2019? Bright lights weren't the only factor.

    In 2019, a massive swarm of grasshoppers tried their luck in Las Vegas. But light pollution was only one cause for this massive influx of insects.

  • Energy secretary claims Biden's infrastructure bill will protect US jobs

    Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm calls for bipartisan support for Biden's infrastructure bill and pushes to bring renewable energy supply chains back to the U.S.