These 19 Bradenton-area restaurants, food trucks get near-perfect health inspections

The Bradenton Herald regularly reports on local restaurants that don’t pass inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

But readers have frequently asked which restaurants have done well during inspectors’ visits, too, and we agree they deserve a shout-out.

Passing inspection without flaw is no easy feat. Florida bases its inspection standards on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code, which contains many, many possible violations. These Bradenton-area restaurants did more than pass their regular state inspection — they aced it.

These local businesses earned perfect or near-perfect health inspections from Jan. 24 to Feb. 2.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 5908 18th St. E., Ellenton

Culver’s, 3515 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Fresh Kitchen, 8491 Cooper Creek Blvd. #101, Bradenton

Gulf Breeze Cafe, 6000 Airport Circle, Sarasota (inside Sarasota Bradenton International Airport) (No violations)

Jennings Downtown Provisions, 417 12th St. W., Bradenton

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, 5405 University Parkway, #104, University Park

Little Jo-To, 5911 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton (No violations)

Matt’s Diner (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Origin Craft Beer & Pizza Cafe UTC, 8193 Tourist Center Dr., Bradenton

Parrish Pizzeria, 12345 U.S. 301, Parrish (No violations)

Penny’s Ice Cream, 5610 Gulf of Mexico Dr. #3, Longboat Key

Pier 22, 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton (No violations)

Popi’s Place, 6409 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Raven Pizza and More, 8255 U.S. 301, Parrish (No violations)

Subway, 5810 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton (inside Walmart)

Tijuana Flats, 5215 University Parkway #106, University Park

Waffle House, 1515 51st Ave. E., Ellenton (No violations)

Wendy’s, 11727 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton (No violations)

Whiskey Joe’s food truck, 5313 19th St. E., Ellenton (No violations)

Restaurants in Florida are licensed and routinely inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Diners can report health and cleanliness issues at a restaurant anywhere in the state by filing a complaint with the agency.