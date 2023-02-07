19 Celeb Couple Looks That Made Me Forget The Grammys Are About Music, Not Fashion
Lizzo and Demi Lovato both went red carpet official with their partners!
Watch our interview from the 2023 Grammys red carpet.
Kim Petras and Sam Smith did not disappoint with their epic performance of “Unholy” at the 2023 Grammys. Learn what Kim had to say to "all the incredible transgender legends" during the ceremony.
Beyoncé wins Best Dance Album making history as the most decorated Grammy winner CBS
"Adele was so real for this."
Who did he think he was? Conan the Barbarian?
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were caught having a tense conversation during the 2023 Grammys and everyone's speculating on what was said.
“The Grammy producers are so messy for this but I love it 😭💀”View Entire Post ›
“Harry Styles said ‘this doesn’t happen to people like me very often’ and I gotta be honest I can’t think of a type of people this happens for more.”View Entire Post ›
After the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, many celebrities changed outfits and attended the Universal Music Group after-party.
Years after Adele and Beyoncé went viral for the way Adele gave her Album of the Year award to Beyoncé on stage during the 2017 Grammys ceremony, the two women united at the 2023 Grammys.
She put her own twist on the sheer trend.
The "Drivers License" singer attended the 2023 Grammy Awards and hopped on the naked dress trend, hitting the red carpet in a simple sheer black dress.
"Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin'."
This is my Taylor Swift and Harry Styles multiverse of madness.