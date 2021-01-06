19 celebrities you probably forgot guest-starred on 'Wizards of Waverly Place'
"Wizards of Waverly Place" premiered on Disney Channel in October 2007 and lasted for four seasons.
The show starred Selena Gomez (Alex Russo), David Henrie (Justin Russo), and Jake T. Austin (Max Russo) as young wizards living in New York City.
The series also featured plenty of guest stars, including Lucy Hale, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Octavia Spencer, and Shakira.
Shakira guest-starred on season three, episode 12.
She sang "Gypsy" with Selena Gomez, who starred on the series as Alex Russo. On the episode, Alex's uncle Kelbo used magic to turn into the award-winning singer.
Uncle Kelbo was portrayed by "The Goldbergs" star Jeff Garlin.
He appeared on three episodes.
"The Gifted" star Skyler Samuels played Alex's childhood nemesis, Gigi Hollingsworth.
During a 10-minute sale, Gigi and Alex fought over a jacket they both wanted.
"Spy Kids" star Daryl Sabara played a wizard named TJ whose parents let him use magic whenever he wanted.
With his help, the Russo siblings were able to charm their strict parents into letting them use magic freely. After things spiraled out of control, Justin was able to undo the spell by giving Mr. and Mrs. Russo brownies.
Supermodel Cindy Crawford walked a runway on season two of "WOWP."
She played a model named Bibi Rockford, who was brought to life after Alex used a magical copy machine on a poster from Justin's room. She was more interested in playing Dungeons & Gargoyles than stepping onto the catwalk.
Alex put on a spell on herself in the hopes of going to the homecoming dance with Austin Butler's character, George.
He wasn't a fan of her negative attitude, so she cast a spell to make herself more cheerful and upbeat.
Long before "Pretty Little Liars" fame, Lucy Hale appeared on two episodes of "WOWP."
She played Miranda Hampson and briefly dated Justin.
"That '70s Show" star Wilmer Valderrama played uncle Ernesto.
He visited the Russos during season three.
Kate Flannery, known for her role as Meredith on "The Office," played Harper's mom.
She appeared on season three.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson guest-starred as himself on season two.
After Alex complimented his muscles, he offered to design a cardio plan for her.
Bella Thorne played Max's secret girlfriend named Nancy Lukey.
She appeared on an episode that aired in 2010, which is the same year her own Disney Channel show, "Shake It Up," came out.
Noah Munck, known for playing Gibby on "iCarly," played an executive at Wiz-World Industry.
He appeared on season two, episode six.
Octavia Spencer appeared as Dr. Mary Beth Evilini, who was just as sinister as her last name suggested.
She used to teach at Wiz Tech.
"Black Lightning" star China Anne McClain appeared on two episodes.
She played a guardian angel named Tina.
"Hannah Montana" star Moises Arias appeared as Max's conscience.
He appeared on three episodes.
Former "Saturday Night Live" star Rachel Dratch appeared on season 2, episode 16.
She played a future version of Harper.
"American Idol" alum Justin Guarini was a reporter for a "wizard celebrity gossip show."
His name was Keith Keith and he bugged Alex about her love life.
"The Fosters" star Bailee Madison played Maxine Russo, the female version of Max that was the result of spells that got mixed up.
Alex and Justin lied and said that Maxine was their cousin from North Dakota.
"Baby Daddy" star Chelsea Kane appeared on season one as Kari Landsdorf.
Kari was a big fan of baseball games.
