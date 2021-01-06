19 celebrities you probably forgot guest-starred on 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Olivia Singh
lucy hale dwayne johnson octavia spencer
Lucy Hale, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Octavia Spencer appeared on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Charles Sykes/Invision/AP; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP; Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Shakira guest-starred on season three, episode 12.

wizards of waverly place shakira
Shakira on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

She sang "Gypsy" with Selena Gomez, who starred on the series as Alex Russo. On the episode, Alex's uncle Kelbo used magic to turn into the award-winning singer. 

Uncle Kelbo was portrayed by "The Goldbergs" star Jeff Garlin.

jeff garlin wizards of waverly place
Jeff Garlin on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

He appeared on three episodes. 

"The Gifted" star Skyler Samuels played Alex's childhood nemesis, Gigi Hollingsworth.

wizards of waverly place skyler samuels
Skyler Samuels on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

During a 10-minute sale, Gigi and Alex fought over a jacket they both wanted. 

"Spy Kids" star Daryl Sabara played a wizard named TJ whose parents let him use magic whenever he wanted.

wizards of waverly place daryl sabara
Daryl Sabara on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

With his help, the Russo siblings were able to charm their strict parents into letting them use magic freely. After things spiraled out of control, Justin was able to undo the spell by giving Mr. and Mrs. Russo brownies. 

 

Supermodel Cindy Crawford walked a runway on season two of "WOWP."

wizards of waverly place cindy crawford
Cindy Crawford on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

She played a model named Bibi Rockford, who was brought to life after Alex used a magical copy machine on a poster from Justin's room. She was more interested in playing Dungeons & Gargoyles than stepping onto the catwalk. 

 

 

Alex put on a spell on herself in the hopes of going to the homecoming dance with Austin Butler's character, George.

wizards of waverly place austin butler
Austin Butler on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

He wasn't a fan of her negative attitude, so she cast a spell to make herself more cheerful and upbeat. 

Long before "Pretty Little Liars" fame, Lucy Hale appeared on two episodes of "WOWP."

lucy hale wizards of waverly place
Lucy Hale on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

She played Miranda Hampson and briefly dated Justin.

 

 

"That '70s Show" star Wilmer Valderrama played uncle Ernesto.

wilmer valderrama wizards of waverly place
Wilmer Valderrama on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

He visited the Russos during season three. 

 

Kate Flannery, known for her role as Meredith on "The Office," played Harper's mom.

kate flannery wizards of waverly place
Kate Flannery on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

She appeared on season three. 

 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson guest-starred as himself on season two.

dwayne johnson wizards of waverly place
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

After Alex complimented his muscles, he offered to design a cardio plan for her.

Bella Thorne played Max's secret girlfriend named Nancy Lukey.

bella thorne wizards of waverly place
Bella Thorne on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

She appeared on an episode that aired in 2010, which is the same year her own Disney Channel show, "Shake It Up," came out. 

 

Noah Munck, known for playing Gibby on "iCarly," played an executive at Wiz-World Industry.

noah munck wizards of waverly place
Noah Munck on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

He appeared on season two, episode six.

Octavia Spencer appeared as Dr. Mary Beth Evilini, who was just as sinister as her last name suggested.

octavia spencer wizards of waverly place
Octavia Spencer on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

She used to teach at Wiz Tech.

"Black Lightning" star China Anne McClain appeared on two episodes.

china anne mcclain wizards of waverly place
China Anne McClain on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

She played a guardian angel named Tina. 

"Hannah Montana" star Moises Arias appeared as Max's conscience.

moises arias wizards of waverly place
Moises Arias on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

He appeared on three episodes. 

Former "Saturday Night Live" star Rachel Dratch appeared on season 2, episode 16.

rachel dratch wizards of waverly place
Rachel Dratch on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

She played a future version of Harper. 

"American Idol" alum Justin Guarini was a reporter for a "wizard celebrity gossip show."

justin guarini wizards of waverly place
Justin Guarini on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

His name was Keith Keith and he bugged Alex about her love life. 

"The Fosters" star Bailee Madison played Maxine Russo, the female version of Max that was the result of spells that got mixed up.

bailee madison on wizards of waverly place
Bailee Madison on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

Alex and Justin lied and said that Maxine was their cousin from North Dakota.

"Baby Daddy" star Chelsea Kane appeared on season one as Kari Landsdorf.

wizards of waverly place chelsea staub
Chelsea Kane on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

Kari was a big fan of baseball games. 

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Democrats hit out at 'Sedition Caucus' of Republican senators who voted to throw out election results

    A group of Republican senators who objected to the election results have been called the "Sedition Caucus" and accused by Democrats of "standing with the mob". Eight Republican senators and over 130 of the party's members of Congress voted against certifying election results even after the debate was shut down by rioters. The Senate contingent led by Texas senator Ted Cruz, and Missouri senator Josh Hawley, faced demands from Democrats to resign or be expelled from the Senate. Mr Cruz and the others condemned the violence but still objected to the certification of the results. They argued that large numbers of voters, including many Democrats, did not have faith in the results, and therefore a commission should be established to audit them. Initially, more than a dozen Republican senators had objected, but some withdrew their protest after the siege of the Capitol. Those included Oklahoma senator James Lankford, who was speaking on the Senate floor when it was shut down. On his return hours later a stunned-looking Mr Lankford said: "I was literally interrupted mid-sentence speaking here...peaceful people in my state want their questions [about the election result] answered, but they don't want this, what happened today. We must set a peaceful example." An editorial by the Kansa City Star newspaper in Missouri said Mr Hawley had "blood on his hands".

  • Error puts millions of U.S. stimulus payments in wrong accounts -TurboTax

    Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to Intuit TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments. Two banking industry sources confirmed the error, which will delay distribution of the badly needed aid. "For those who don't receive a direct deposit, they should watch their mail for either a paper check or a prepaid debit card," the IRS said in a notice on Thursday.

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calls for Trump's arrest over Capitol riots: 'He should be sent to jail today' Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hopes Trump can 'forgive' Pence for not overturning election

  • Lawyer seeks to free man acquitted in Daniel Pearl's killing

    The lawyer for a Pakistani man convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl said Wednesday that he will petition the Supreme Court to free his client. Pearl’s family and the Pakistani government have appealed the acquittal to the Supreme Court, which resumed its hearing this week. Sheikh’s lawyer, Mehmood A. Sheikh, has been trying to get his client, who has been on death row for 18 years, freed since the acquittal.

  • After majority of Capitol mob walks free, feds struggle to identify suspects dispersed across the country

    “The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” Jake Angeli said.

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump has reportedly been 'ranting about Pence,' who could still effectively fire him

    President Trump cannot fire Vice President Mike Pence. But Pence could play a big part in immediately ending Trump's term.Removing Trump via the 25th Amendment, "a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy," is one of a handful of options being considered by shaken Trump allies, Axios said Wednesday night, confirming earlier reports. Republicans are furious with Trump for "fomenting an attack on American democracy" by sending a mob to sack the U.S. Capitol, as well as his leading role in ending GOP control of the Senate, and "there's concern about whether the country can withstand another two weeks with Trump at the helm."Republicans are also discussing censuring Trump, which would do little, and removing him via impeachment, Axios says. "The 25th Amendment route would require buy-in from Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet. But many of those Cabinet members also have been loyalists to the president and serve in acting capacities, so it's not clear that support or will exists." On the other hand, "Trump has been ranting about Pence" and his ceremonial role in finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell Axios.If removed under the never-used Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, "Trump can't just take his powers back immediately and fire all the Cabinet officers who sought to sideline him," George Conway explained.> ... to sustain the VP's and cabinet's judgment. Congress has 21 days to act. > > Since Trump now has less than 14 days left in his term, Congress can just run out the clock with Pence in place until Biden is sworn in.> > -- George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2021The idea of removing Trump with 13 days left in his term is not yet being embraced by House or Senate GOP leaders, Axios says,"and it's too soon to know whether those talking about them are just letting off steam after a shock to the democracy, or whether a critical mass exists to proceed." But Pence looked pretty irritated and maybe even a little presidential when he reconvened the congressional count of Biden's electoral victory after police removed the pro-Trump mob from the Capitol."I've known Mike Pence forever," Sen James Inhofe (R-Okla.) told the Tulsa World on Tuesday night, after a day of public abuse by Trump. "I've never seen Pence as angry as he was today. I had a long conversation with him," he added. "He said, 'After all the things I've done for (Trump).'"More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials Josh Hawley's mentor regrets supporting him, calling it the 'worst mistake I ever made'

  • Boston Marathon bomber sues over ballcap, showers in prison

    Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has sued the federal government for $250,000 over his treatment at the Colorado prison where he is serving a life sentence. Tsarnaev, 26, calls his treatment in the handwritten suit filed Monday “unlawful, unreasonable and discriminatory.”

  • Newly elected West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself storming Capitol building could face criminal charges

    A newly elected lawmaker from West Virginia is facing calls to resign and could be imprisoned after filming himself storming the US Capitol building and whipping up the angry mob with chants of “freedom” Derrick Evans, who was sworn into West Virginia’s House of delegates last month, wore a black helmet as he forced his way into the building among a crush of rioters, live streaming the whole episode on the internet. In the now-deleted video, Evans can be heard encouraging people to push into the building, shouting: “They’re in! They’re in! They’re in!” when the doors were finally breached. Referring to himself in third person, he then shouts: “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” Other footage shows him warning people not to vandalise anything, as he wandered around the Capitol Rotunda, where historical paintings depict the republic's founding.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Breyer in retirement spotlight after Democratic wins

    With Democrats securing control of the U.S. Senate, some liberal activists are calling for liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to make retirement plans so Democratic President-elect Joe Biden quickly can appoint a successor to the Supreme Court's oldest member. Breyer, 82, has served on the nation's top judicial body since 1994, having been appointed by a Democratic president, Bill Clinton. Republican President Donald Trump, due to leave office on Jan. 20, appointed three justices during his four-year term, moving the court rightward with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Miya Ponsetto arrested for assaulting Black teen, falsely accusing him of theft

    Miya Ponsetto, the California woman known as “SoHo Karen” for falsely accusing a Black teen of stealing her cell phone and subsequently attacking him at a New York City hotel, has been arrested after nearly two weeks. Ponsetto was taken into custody in Los Angeles after being located as a result of a collaborative investigation led by the Ventura County Sheriff’s office and NYPD, TMZ reports. Ponsetto had traveled back to California following the Dec. 26 incident and had reportedly been evading law enforcement at her mother’s home.

  • GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials

    If Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) thought leading the small band of Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory on Wednesday would benefit him politically, it appears the opposite happened.On Thursday, political mentor former Sen. John Danforth (R-Mo.) called supporting Hawley's Senate bid "the worst mistake I ever made in my life," a GOP donor who gave millions to his campaigns denounced him as "a political opportunist willing to subvert the Constitution," Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal, and Missouri's two biggest newspapers called on him to resign immediately.> From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP> > — Manuel Quinones (@ManuelQ) January 6, 2021"If Hawley had shown any evidence that there’s a conscience in there somewhere, underneath the ambition and the artifice and the uncommon combo of striving and laziness that he's somehow made work for him," he'd resign, The Kansas City Star said in an editorial. "We can't appeal to a sense of decency that doesn't exist. But we can say that Hawley, who gave a raised fist of encouragement to the likes of that proud lout who put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk, cannot continue to be our man in Washington, and so will have to be expelled." The Senate, the Star editorialists added, "must do more than censure his treasonous behavior.""Hawley's tardy, cover-his-ass condemnation of the violence ranks at the top of his substantial list of phony, smarmy, and politically expedient declarations," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said in an editorial. "Hawley's presidential aspirations have been flushed down the toilet because of his role in instigating Wednesday's assault on democracy. He should do Missourians and the rest of the country a big favor and resign now."Joplin businessman David Humphreys, who personally and with his family largely bankrolled Hawley's state attorney general and Senate races, told the Missouri Independent on Thursday that Hawley "has shown his true colors as an anti-democracy populist by supporting Trump's false claim of a 'stolen election,'" and urged the Senate to censure him.Simon & Schuster, meanwhile, said it "cannot support Sen. Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."> pic.twitter.com/NdIkmGbCFI> > — Simon & Schuster (@simonschuster) January 7, 2021Hawley said Simon & Schuster was making a "direct assault on the First Amendment" and threatened to sue for breach of contract.More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump Josh Hawley's mentor regrets supporting him, calling it the 'worst mistake I ever made' Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C.

  • Proud Boys and neo-Nazis: Who are the protesters who stormed the US Capitol?

    The storming of the US Capitol is a jarring but natural product of years of violence and hateful rhetoric stoked by disinformation and conspiracy theories, experts on far-right extremism said as they watched Wednesday’s riot. Members of far-right groups, including the Proud Boys, joined the crowds that formed in Washington to cheer on President Trump as he urged them to protest Congress’s counting of Electoral College votes confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Then they headed to the Capitol. Members of smaller white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups also were spotted in the crowds. Police were photographed stopping a man identified as a leading promoter of the QAnon conspiracy theory from storming the Senate floor. Online forums popular with Trump supporters lit up with gleeful posts about the chaotic scenes broadcast from the Capitol. Thousands of messages on Parler, a right-wing alternative to Twitter, included the hashtag civilwar or other variations of the term.

  • Biden DOJ Attorney General pick Merrick Garland accepts nomination and speaks on DC Mob

    President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the Department of Justice, Merrick Garland, accepts nomination and says Wednesday's D.C. Capitol event is an example that the rule of law is the very foundation of our democracy and that like cases are treated alike.

  • Auschwitz hoodie, nooses and Confederate flags on show during Capitol riots

    Several racist symbols were seen amid the insurrection on Wednesday

  • Former Capitol police chief shares thoughts on why officers appeared to let rioters in

    "Sometimes when you don't have enough personnel, you can't stand and fight a large crowd like that," Gainer said.

  • Huckabee: 'I'd love to see some Democrats' demand a 'full accounting' of election results

    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighs in on GOP senators demanding an audit of the 2020 election results saying he wishes that 'all the elected officials would demand a full accounting for how the ballots were tabulated.'