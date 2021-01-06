19 celebrities you probably forgot guest-starred on 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Lucy Hale, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Octavia Spencer appeared on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Charles Sykes/Invision/AP; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP; Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Shakira guest-starred on season three, episode 12.

Shakira on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

She sang "Gypsy" with Selena Gomez, who starred on the series as Alex Russo. On the episode, Alex's uncle Kelbo used magic to turn into the award-winning singer.

Uncle Kelbo was portrayed by "The Goldbergs" star Jeff Garlin.

Jeff Garlin on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

He appeared on three episodes.

"The Gifted" star Skyler Samuels played Alex's childhood nemesis, Gigi Hollingsworth.

Skyler Samuels on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

During a 10-minute sale, Gigi and Alex fought over a jacket they both wanted.

"Spy Kids" star Daryl Sabara played a wizard named TJ whose parents let him use magic whenever he wanted.

Daryl Sabara on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

With his help, the Russo siblings were able to charm their strict parents into letting them use magic freely. After things spiraled out of control, Justin was able to undo the spell by giving Mr. and Mrs. Russo brownies.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford walked a runway on season two of "WOWP."

Cindy Crawford on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

She played a model named Bibi Rockford, who was brought to life after Alex used a magical copy machine on a poster from Justin's room. She was more interested in playing Dungeons & Gargoyles than stepping onto the catwalk.

Alex put on a spell on herself in the hopes of going to the homecoming dance with Austin Butler's character, George.

Austin Butler on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

He wasn't a fan of her negative attitude, so she cast a spell to make herself more cheerful and upbeat.

Long before "Pretty Little Liars" fame, Lucy Hale appeared on two episodes of "WOWP."

Lucy Hale on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

She played Miranda Hampson and briefly dated Justin.

"That '70s Show" star Wilmer Valderrama played uncle Ernesto.

Wilmer Valderrama on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

He visited the Russos during season three.

Kate Flannery, known for her role as Meredith on "The Office," played Harper's mom.

Kate Flannery on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

She appeared on season three.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson guest-starred as himself on season two.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

After Alex complimented his muscles, he offered to design a cardio plan for her.

Bella Thorne played Max's secret girlfriend named Nancy Lukey.

Bella Thorne on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

She appeared on an episode that aired in 2010, which is the same year her own Disney Channel show, "Shake It Up," came out.

Noah Munck, known for playing Gibby on "iCarly," played an executive at Wiz-World Industry.

Noah Munck on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

He appeared on season two, episode six.

Octavia Spencer appeared as Dr. Mary Beth Evilini, who was just as sinister as her last name suggested.

Octavia Spencer on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

She used to teach at Wiz Tech.

"Black Lightning" star China Anne McClain appeared on two episodes.

China Anne McClain on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

She played a guardian angel named Tina.

"Hannah Montana" star Moises Arias appeared as Max's conscience.

Moises Arias on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

He appeared on three episodes.

Former "Saturday Night Live" star Rachel Dratch appeared on season 2, episode 16.

Rachel Dratch on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

She played a future version of Harper.

"American Idol" alum Justin Guarini was a reporter for a "wizard celebrity gossip show."

Justin Guarini on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

His name was Keith Keith and he bugged Alex about her love life.

"The Fosters" star Bailee Madison played Maxine Russo, the female version of Max that was the result of spells that got mixed up.

Bailee Madison on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

Alex and Justin lied and said that Maxine was their cousin from North Dakota.

"Baby Daddy" star Chelsea Kane appeared on season one as Kari Landsdorf.

Chelsea Kane on "Wizards of Waverly Place." Disney Channel

Kari was a big fan of baseball games.

