19 city leaders across Central Florida resign after state law requiring financial disclosure

Documents show at least 19 elected city leaders across Central Florida have recently resigned.

It follows a change in state law that requires all city leaders to disclose detailed financial information.

Most of the vacancies are in smaller towns, like Mcintosh, Dunnellon, and Belle Isle.

But larger cities like Orange City, Windermere, Daytona Beach Shores, and Casselberry have had resignations as well.

