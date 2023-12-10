19 counties in Utah in ‘Code Blue’ due to freezing temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — 19 counties in Utah are in “Code Blue,” meaning the National Weather Service predicts temperatures will reach 15 degrees Fahrenheit, including a wind chill, for two or more hours for the next 24 hours.

The alert has been issued from 8 a.m. on Saturday to 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The affected counties are:

Box Elder

Cache

Carbon

Davis

Duchesne

Iron

Juab

Millard

Morgan

Salt Lake

San Juan

Sanpete

Sevier

Summit

Tooele

Uintah

Utah

Wasatch

Weber

The alerts are issued after a state law that took effect in May of this year.

During a Code Blue, the Department of Health and Human Services said a homeless shelter may expand its capacity limit by up to 35% to provide temporary shelter to more individuals.

Additionally, in coordination with local homeless councils, DHHS said homeless shelters shall implement expedited intake procedures for homeless individuals requesting access to a shelter.

DHHS also said a homeless shelter may not deny temporary shelter to any individual experiencing homelessness who requests access to a shelter, unless that shelter is at capacity or if the individual presents a danger to the homeless shelter’s staff or guests.

DHHS also states that any indoor facility owned by a private organization, nonprofit organization, state government entity, or local government entity may be used to provide temporary shelter to individuals experiencing homelessness and is exempt from certain licensure requirements for the duration of the alert and for seven days following the day the alert ends.

Additionally, organizations that provide services to individuals experiencing homelessness are to conduct street outreach efforts to distribute any available resources for surviving in cold weather, including clothing items and blankets, according to DHHS.

DHHS also said that if no beds or other accommodations are available at any homeless shelters located within the affected county, a municipality may not enforce an ordinance that prohibits or abates camping for the duration of the code blue alert and the two days following the day on which the code blue alert ends.

Additionally, DHHS states that a state or local government entity, including a municipality, law enforcement agency, and local health department may not enforce an ordinance or policy to seize from individuals experiencing homelessness any personal items for survival in cold weather, including clothing, blankets, tents, sleeping bags, heaters, stoves, and generators.

