19-day-old infant missing after teenage father takes his from baby's mother, police say

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A 17-year-old father is accused of forcibly abducting his 19-day-old baby boy from the child’s mother and taking off with him in an Uber.

Police issued an Amber Alert on Monday for the missing newborn, Joshua Pachon Quinteron. They said the baby stays at a Coconut Creek address with his mother. The father, Jonathan Garcia, was last seen getting out of the Uber in Oakland Park.

Coconut Creek Police investigated the domestic dispute on Fisherman’s Drive at 2:30 p.m., according to a news release. Officers determined that Garcia “forcibly removed” his son from the baby’s mother.

Witnesses told police they saw Garcia hitting and shaking the baby as he was running away, the release said. Officers determined Garcia took the baby in an Uber to Oakland Park, where he was last seen getting out near the intersection of Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast 38th Street.

The baby was last seen wearing a gray and blue onesie. Garcia was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue pants, and has a feather and arrow tattoo on his right forearm and red lips tattooed on the left side of his neck.

Authorities said the Uber driver was an older man in a silver SUV.

The baby’s information has been entered into the state and national missing and endangered child database. Anyone with information about Garcia’s location should call 911.

Anyone with information that might help investigators should call the Coconut Creek Police Department at (954) 973-6700.

