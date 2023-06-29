After 19 days, Columbus police end search for missing Ohio State student Amina Alhaj-Omar

Columbus police announced on Thursday afternoon that they have stopped their active search for Amina Alhaj-Omar, an Ohio State University student who was reported missing June 10.

Police lauched a missing person investigation into Alhaj-Omar's disappearance when her sister reported the 25-year-old graduate student missing.

The investigation is ongoing, but detectives have ended their two and a half week-long search, according to a release from the division.

"Detectives have worked closely with numerous other units and agencies and conducted a thorough search of the area," according to the police. "Despite their efforts, the investigation has slowed and they have exhausted all leads to this point. While the investigation is still ongoing, the active search for Miss Omar has concluded."

Where was Alhaj-Omar last seen?

Alhaj-Omar was last seen on the Olen Corporation's property on Columbus' Far South Side near Interstate 270 and State Route 23 around 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 10. The company's Columbus plant and quarry at 4755 S. High St. supplies sand, gravel, and limestone.

Two hours earlier, she had been seen leaving a BP gas station at 1091 S. High St., where she had been for nearly two hours.

Columbus police previously said her behavior was "very unusual" and that she was seen with two kitchen-type knives.

On June 12, Columbus police found Alhaj-Omar's vehicle on I-270 between the State Route 23 exit and the Interstate 71 exit. The vehicle showed signs of possibly being involved in a minor collision, however, the air bags did not deploy and there was no evidence Alhaj-Omar was injured in the collision.

How did police search for Alhaj-Omar?

After Alhaj-Omar disappeared, police used helicopters, drones, horses, ATVs and foot searches to search for her. They also deployed a boat with sonar and divers at the quarry.

On June 13, police received a possible sighting of Alhaj-Omar in the area behind the Wal-Mart located at 3579 S. High St., but it has not been confirmed whether that was her.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information, or might have seen Alhaj-Omar in the area of S. High St. & Rathmell Rd. since Saturday, June 10, 2023, to call 614-645-2358.

Central Ohio Crimestoppers is also offering a cash reward for any information leading to her location. Tips can be made by calling (614) 461-TIPS.

