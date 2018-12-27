With 19% Earnings Growth, Did Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) Outperform The Industry?

After looking at Stock Spirits Group PLC’s (LON:STCK) latest earnings announcement (30 September 2018), I found it useful to revisit the company’s performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether Stock Spirits Group’s performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

See our latest analysis for Stock Spirits Group

Did STCK’s recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

STCK’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of €26m has jumped 19% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -3.9%, indicating the rate at which STCK is growing has accelerated. What’s enabled this growth? Let’s see whether it is only a result of industry tailwinds, or if Stock Spirits Group has seen some company-specific growth.

LSE:STCK Income Statement Export December 27th 18 More

In terms of returns from investment, Stock Spirits Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 7.3% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.4% is below the GB Beverage industry of 9.6%, indicating Stock Spirits Group’s are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Stock Spirits Group’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 7.3% to 7.8%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 53% to 23% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Stock Spirits Group gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research Stock Spirits Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for STCK’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for STCK’s outlook. Financial Health: Are STCK’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



