The 19 electric vehicles you can buy new right now, from Mini's $30,000 hatchback to Porsche's $185,000 super sedan

Tim Levin
·9 min read
Mustang Mach E GT Performance Edition 03
The Mustang Mach-E is Ford's first mass-market electric vehicle. Ford

  • There are more electric options on the market than ever before.

  • The nearly 20 EVs you can buy new today range in price from under $30,000 to well over $100,000.

  • Some have a range of under 200 miles, while others can travel more than 400 miles between fill-ups.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

There's never been a better time to shop for an electric vehicle.

Right now there are 19 new battery-powered models for sale in the US - and they run the gamut in terms of price, range, performance, size, and features. Plus, a sweeping infrastructure plan from Joe Biden may soon make buying and owning an EV cheaper and easier than ever thanks to investments in consumer rebates and charging stations.

EVs currently for sale include high-dollar luxury sedans like the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S, economical hatchbacks like the Mini Cooper SE and Chevrolet Bolt, and plenty in between. Drivers looking to make the switch from fossil fuels to zero emissions can consult this guide to learn a bit about the various EVs on the market, how much they cost, and what they can get for their budget.

Dozens more EVs are on the way, and this guide does not include vehicles that are still in the preorder phase, like the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1S, and Audi E-Tron GT.

Audi E-Tron - $65,900

Audi E-Tron.
Audi E-Tron. Audi

The Audi E-Tron starts at around $66,000 and stretches up to just over $79,000 for the top trim. It's powered by two electric motors - one on each axle - that put out 355 horsepower and 414 lb-ft of torque.

Things get a little less exciting as far as range is concerned. The crossover gets a range rating of 222 miles, which isn't all that much for such a high-end vehicle.

Audi E-Tron Sportback - $69,100

Audi E-Tron Sportback.
Audi E-Tron Sportback. Audi

The E-Tron has a sibling called the E-Tron Sportback. It comes with a roof that slopes down in the back at the expense of some trunk space.

It gets a range rating of 218 miles, slightly less than the standard E-Tron. Both crossovers benefit from a sport mode that can temporarily boost output to 402 horsepower, Audi says. They'll be joined by the cheaper and more compact Q4 E-Tron and Q4 E-Tron Sportback toward the end of 2021.

BMW i3 - $44,450

2013 BMW i3.1
BMW i3. BMW

The BMW i3 starts at $44,450 for an all-electric hatchback with 153 miles of range. There's also a $47,650 version with a range-extending gas engine that brings the total range to 200 miles. The quirky car is BMW's only EV in the US, but that's about to change with the launch of the i4 sedan and iX SUV.

Chevrolet Bolt EV - $36,500

2020 Chevrolet BoltEV 002
Chevrolet Bolt EV. Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevy Bolt offers up a respectable 259 miles of range for a starting price of $36,500. But it's worth waiting for the 2022 model, which can go just as far for nearly $5,000 less. The latest generation will also have a sleeker design and a crossover cousin.

Ford Mustang Mach-E - $42,895

All Electric Mustang Mach E
The Ford Mustang Mach-E. Ford

Ford raised some eyebrows when it decided to lend its first EV the storied Mustang moniker. But the crossover has received heaps of praise since deliveries began in early 2021.

The Mach-E starts at $42,895 for the base model, which has an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles. Buyers can choose from several other trim levels, too, including a GT Performance model with 634 lb-ft of torque.

Hyundai Kona Electric - $37,390

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric.
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric. Hyundai

Sharing a platform with the Kia Niro EV, the Kona Electric comes equipped with a 201-horsepower motor and a healthy 258-mile range. Hyundai revamped the model for 2022, giving it a sleeker design but no changes under the hood. It hasn't said how much the updated version will cost.

Hyundai Ioniq Electric - $33,245

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric.
2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric. Hyundai

With a starting MSRP of $33,245, the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric isn't exactly cheap. But it's still one of the least expensive EVs on the market.

The sedan comes in two trims - a $33,000 SE version and a $39,000 Limited model - both of which earn an EPA-rated range of 170 miles. The Ioniq also comes in hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants.

Jaguar I-Pace - $69,850

Jaguar I-Pace.
Jaguar I-Pace. Jaguar

When it came to bringing an electric car to the US market, Jaguar beat bigger and more popular luxury brands like Mercedes and Audi to the punch. On sale since 2018, the all-wheel-drive I-Pace crossover puts out 394 horsepower and a hefty 512 lb-ft of torque, according to Jaguar. Its 90-kWh battery is good for a range of 234 miles, according to the EPA.

Kia Niro EV - $39,090

2020 Kia Niro EV.
2020 Kia Niro EV. Kia

The Kia Niro EV launched in 2019 as an electric version of the gas-powered model of the same name. The compact crossover gets an EPA-estimated range of 239 miles and comes in two trims starting at $39,090 and $45,560.

Mini Cooper SE - $29,900

Mini Cooper SE.
Mini Cooper SE. Mini

Surprising as it may be given that Mini is owned by BMW, the Mini Cooper SE is the cheapest electric car currently for sale in the US.

But that low MSRP means the electric Mini gets an EPA-estimated range of only 110 miles, far less than some of its pricier rivals. However, like its gas-powered siblings, the Mini Cooper SE is meant to be more of a city car than one for long highway journeys.

Read more:US buyers have exceptionally good credit scores right now - and they're using them to spend more than ever on everyday cars

Nissan Leaf - $31,670

2021 Nissan Leaf.
2021 Nissan Leaf. Nissan

Launched in 2010, the Nissan Leaf is among the longest-running electric cars on the market today. The roughly $31,700 base model gets you an EPA-estimated 149 miles of range, while the $38,270 S Plus trim delivers 226 miles on a charge.

It was never the sleekest car on the block, but a 2017 refresh brought the Leaf's styling up to date.

Polestar 2 - $59,900

2021 Polestar 2_KL_1
2021 Polestar 2. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

Polestar may not be a household name just yet, but the luxury offshoot of Volvo and its Chinese parent, Geely, is making some of the best electrified cars on the market. Its debut EV, the Polestar 2, wasn't just Insider's favorite electric car of 2020, it was our favorite car, period.

The sleek $60,000 sedan has a range of 233 miles, according to the EPA. Plus, the car has lots going for it on the sustainability front aside from running on electrons rather than fossil fuels. Its seats, interior plastics, and carpets are made from recycled plastic bottles, discarded cork, and recycled fishing nets.

Porsche Taycan - $79,900

2021 Porsche Taycan._KL28
2021 Porsche Taycan. Kristen Lee

Porsche dove into the EV market guns blazing in 2019 with its first-ever EV, the Taycan. The four-seat sedan currently comes in four versions, all of which offer outrageous specs.

The 402-horsepower base model - the only Taycan sedan with a single motor instead of a pair - costs around $80,000. Just under $104,000 gets you the Taycan 4s version with 227 miles of EPA-estimated driving range and 522 horsepower. Roughly $151,000 buys you the Turbo model with a 212-mile range and 670 horsepower. And the top of the line Turbo S version delivers 750 horsepower and a 0-60-mph time of 2.6 seconds - all for $185,000.

Tesla Model 3 - $38,490

Tesla Model 3.
Tesla Model 3. Tesla

The Model 3 may be Tesla's entry-level sedan - costing less than half the price of some of its higher-end offerings - but that doesn't mean it skimps on quality. Around $38,500 buys you the base model, which can travel 263 miles on a charge.

Buyers can shell out an extra $9,000 for a "Long-Range" model with an EPA-rated 353 miles of range. A $57,000 sport model blasts to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, according to Tesla.

Read more: How much does a Tesla cost? Breaking down the Model S, 3, X, and Y

Tesla Model S - $79,990

Tesla Model S.
Tesla Model S. Tesla

Tesla's second production vehicle and its longest-running model, the Model S has set the standard for EVs for nearly a decade. It proved that electric cars could be cool, and, arguably, kicked off the EV revolution that's now in full swing.

A Model S will run you $80,000 to start, and two high-performance models are on offer for $120,000 and $150,000.

Tesla Model X - $89,990

Tesla Model X.
Tesla Model X. Tesla

The Model X is Tesla's second-oldest offering behind the Model S. It comes with gull-wing doors, a dual-motor setup, and a 350-mile range, but it doesn't come particularly cheap. A base Model X starts at around $90,000, and the high-performance "Plaid" version commands roughly $120,000.

Tesla Model Y - $50,490

Tesla Model Y.
Tesla Model Y. Tesla

The Model Y is Tesla's newest model, going on sale in early 2020, and it's already proved to be a hit. The crossover shares a lot with the Model 3, but it rides a bit higher and has some extra interior space. It starts at $50,490 for a "Long Range" model with 326 miles of range, but there's also an off-menu "Standard Range" version that's cheaper still.

Volkswagen ID.4 - $39,995

2021 Volkswagen ID.4.
2021 Volkswagen ID.4. Volkswagen

The Volkswagen Group is launching an all-out electric offensive in coming years, and the ID.4 crossover is its namesake brand's debut EV for the US market. It pairs a friendly starting price of $39,995 with a respectable 250-mile range. Deliveries began in March.

Volvo XC-40 Recharge - $53,990

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge.
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge. Volvo

For its very first battery-powered vehicle, Volvo decided to electrify its popular compact crossover, the XC40. The XC40 Recharge gets an EPA-estimated range of 208 miles and a peppy 402-horsepower motor that can send it to 60 mph in under five seconds, Volvo says.

The Swedish brand plans to go fully electric by 2030.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • This $50,000 attachment turns your Tesla Cybertruck into a campervan - and it even comes with a Starlink dish

    Stream It's CyberLandr fits in normal parking spaces and comes with a kitchen, a water-filtration system, and voice automation.

  • A Luxury Car, an Expensive Repair, and a Lesson in Checking Sunroof Drains

    Living in Retirement columnist Neal Templin comes to terms with the cost of his fondness for a luxury car after a life spent in cheaper cars

  • A tale of two carmakers: GM and Toyota take different electric roads in China

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Toyota pioneered the world's most successful hybrid car but when it comes to pure electric vehicles it has some catching up to do, especially in China. The Hong Guang Mini EV, a tiny, no-frills car made by a General Motors joint venture that costs under $5,000 is a smash hit in the world's biggest car market while Toyota has yet to launch its own small, low-cost electric vehicle in China. Toyota, the world's biggest carmaker, is set to unveil its solution at the Shanghai auto show on April 19: a new universal platform for electric vehicles (EVs) called e-TNGA that will underpin an array of models from small runarounds to large SUVs.

  • Mercedes-Benz EQB teased, will be revealed at Shanghai Auto Show

    Hot off the reveal of its flagship EQS sedan, Mercedes will reveal yet another electric model this weekend at the Shanghai Auto Show. This time it will be the Mercedes-Benz EQB crossover, which is partially shown in the teaser above. At least it's good enough for us to see that, like its cousin the EQA, it will be derived from the gas-powered GLB-Class.

  • Union, automakers headed for fight over battery plant wages

    The United Auto Workers union is calling on General Motors to pay full union wages at electric vehicle battery factories, thrusting what had been a festering conflict into the spotlight. The union, in a statement reacting to GM’s announcement Friday that it would build a second U.S. battery plant, said the company and its joint venture partner have a “moral obligation” to pay the higher wages at battery factories. The statement sets the tone for the next round of contract talks in 2023 between GM, Ford and Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler), all of which have plans to make significant numbers of battery-powered vehicles by then as they invest billions to transition from internal combustion engines.

  • You Can Now Cover Your Shelby GT500 in $4730 of New Carbon-Fiber Accessories

    In case the $18,500 Carbon Fiber Track Pack wasn't enough, you can now get a carbon-fiber hood scoop, grille bar, splitter, and rear fascia plate.

  • Investors Who Bought Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH.A) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 124%

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right...

  • Here’s What’s Coming to the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show

    As you can probably guess, there are plenty of EVs, crossovers, and electric crossovers getting ready to make their debuts.

  • Washington state votes to ban new gas car sales by 2030

    Washington state has voted for a measure that will ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2030, years before California.

  • Philippines: Giant clam shells worth $25m seized in raid

    The 200-tonne seizure is one of the largest ever hauls of the endangered species.

  • Coming up on 'Fox News Sunday': April 18

    National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan joins Chris Wallace on 'Fox News Sunday.'

  • Great blue heron rookery halts development near Rochester

    Every spring, the great blue herons return to a secluded patch of forest near Cascade Creek outside Rochester to nest in the treetops and rear their young. Neighbors — the only people who knew about the hidden colony — say the herons have nested there for decades. The wild oasis with as many as 40 or 50 nests sits on the edge of the fast-growing city. "It's amazing," said Pat Adamson, who ...

  • Once again, volcanic Caribbean island looks to recovery

    A group of nervous fish sellers got very close to La Soufrière, the volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, on the morning of May 7, 1902. “The top of the mountain was covered in mist, and the foremost of them followed the path up to the base of the summit cone," according to a written account of their experience. Last week, La Soufrière once again started spewing hot torrents of gas, ash and rock, forcing thousands to evacuate to government-run shelters and private homes.

  • Ingenuity Mars Helicopter completes a 'spin test,' moves closer to flight

    Completing a spin test means the Ingenuity Mars copter could be a step closer to its first flight.

  • Why Is Mercedes Un-Wagoning Everything?

    Mercedes has long been a champion of the conventional station wagon, but lately the company is turning all of its long-roofs into SUVs.

  • Heidi Klum Elevates Her Everyday Look With The Coolest Leather Pants on “AGT” Set

    The "America's Got Talent" judge might have found the coolest leather pants to date.

  • 'A movie waiting to happen': Braves infielder Sean Kazmar Jr. makes first MLB appearance since 2008

    The 36-year-old infielder has been in the minor leagues since his last MLB game, but was called back up by the Braves on Saturday.

  • Apple Has Been Dethroned as Robinhood's Top Holding: Here's What Replaced It

    Although we still have eight and a half months before we close the curtain on 2021, there's a very good chance this year is remembered as the time when retail investors made their presence known on Wall Street. The average age of Robinhood's user base is only 31. On the other hand, Robinhood investors have a history of chasing penny stocks, momentum plays, or businesses that aren't fundamentally sound.

  • Gas Is the New Coal With Risk of $100 Billion in Stranded Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas is falling out of favor with emissions-wary investors and utilities at a quicker pace than coal did, catching some power generators unaware and potentially leaving them stuck with billions of dollars of assets they can’t sell.Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are among the banks that strengthened their financing restrictions on thermal coal under pressure from shareholders wanting to avoid the fuel, and the expectation is that gas is next. Executives at some western European companies say they’re already struggling to sell gas-fired facilities.“If you find out somebody who is ready to offer a good price for our gas plants in Spain, then we are ready to sell,” said Jose Ignacio Sanchez Galan, chief executive officer at Iberdrola SA in Spain. “We are not finding people.”The cost of renewables has dropped dramatically during the past decade, making gas-fired stations less competitive.Phasing out gas in power generation is just a first step. Cutting back use of the fuel in heating, transport and industry would wreak more potential damage. Europe wants to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, which is at odds with plans to build numerous infrastructure projects, like pipelines and terminals.If these are built but no longer needed, there’s a potential 87 billion-euro ($104 billion) stranded-asset risk, according to calculations by Global Energy Monitor.In Italy there are plans to build 14 gigawatts of new gas capacity mostly to replace coal, according to Carbon Tracker Initiative Ltd.Europe’s biggest utility, Enel SpA, is a global renewables supermajor. Still, about 40% of the company’s 88 gigawatts of installed capacity is made up of coal, oil and gas, but the Italian company is planning to reduce coal generation by 74% in 2022. Although a gas phase-out is also coming down the track, it has plans to build more capacity.“The important thing is that the direction is clear, it will not change,’’ Salvatore Bernabei, head of global power generation at Enel said in an interview. “Everyone should understand that we cannot change the world in one day.’’Quicker Than CoalCoal has been slow and difficult to phase out in countries where mining provides thousands of jobs. Gas will be quicker because it doesn’t have the same tradition attached, and renewables are now a cost-effective alternative, according to Carbon Tracker.“Gas will be a repeat of coal but quicker,” said Catharina Hillenbrand von der Neyen, head of company research at the London-based firm. “When we look at power generation, you can see that going really, really quickly.”This is already happening in Britain, where it’s unlikely any further large-scale gas plants will be built without technologies that cut emissions – such as carbon capture. SSE Plc, which trades on the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index, said it can’t see a future for new gas stations that don’t incorporate carbon capture or hydrogen.Electricite de France SA will no longer operate any fossil fuel-fired power generation in Britain after it announced the sale of its last gas-fired power station to private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners LLC. Historically the involvement of private equity is to squeeze the asset to extract all remaining value.Investor PressureInvestors pursuing an ESG agenda will add to the pressure on companies to get out of gas. BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. are among 40-plus investment firms committing to cut the net emissions of their portfolios to zero by 2050.Portugal’s biggest utility, Energias de Portugal SA, said its strategy is to exit from its two remaining coal plants by 2025, shutting down one and possibly selling the other.“There is an increasing amount of funds that either don’t like it or can’t even invest in companies with coal,” Miguel Stilwell de Andrade, EDP’s chief executive officer, said in an interview.“We’re not going to wait until people tell us that gas is no longer going to be used. We’re going to make sure that we’re going to get out of there before.”There’s no point building assets now that will be of no use in a few years, said Frans Timmermans, the European Commission’s executive vice-president. Europe can skip the transition and go straight to clean assets by spending on the right projects now, he said.“We need to make the investments to create sustainable societies,” he said. “That capital, not spent well, will create stranded assets very soon, and we will put unbearable financial burden on the shoulders of our children.”U.S. TransitionIn the U.S., progress likely will be slower since there’s no federal mandate for a transition from fossil fuels to renewable power. Gas is superabundant and cheap, thanks to the country’s fracking boom, which has helped hasten the demise of coal.By 2016, gas was the country’s dominant power source."Everyone is talking about it in terms of a transition, not a cliff,” said Ryan Wobbrock, a senior credit officer at Moody's Investors Service. “At this point, it would be very difficult to completely disentangle that system.’’But now there are indications that demand in the U.S. is topping out decades ahead of schedule with cheaper renewables and net zero moving up the agenda for utilities. Renewables could become the leading power sources on U.S. grids by 2028, Morgan Stanley said last year.President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure and energy plan includes incentives for renewables and a massive transmission grid build out that could speed up the transition away from fossil fuels.Progress on carbon capture technology could throw a lifeline to gas, meaning that stations could serve as backup when there’s a dearth of sun, wind or hydropower. Some energy companies are focusing on making sure that gas can keep operating, rather than ridding their portfolios of the fuels.“Getting the flexibility to deal with the variability in renewables production is really, really difficult if you don’t have any gas-fired generation,” said Benjamin Collie, a principal for commissioned projects at Aurora Energy Research Ltd. in Oxford.European Gas demand is still expected to grow by 3% this year, according to the International Energy Agency.At least in the short term. The European Investment Bank, for one, will end all financing for fossil fuels in December.“To put it mildly, gas is over,” EIB President Werner Hoyer said during a January press conference. “Without the end to the use of unabated fossil fuels, we will not be able to reach the climate targets.’’For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'We're way too high to be thinking that we've won this race:' Expert on reopening

    Health experts are wary to consider a floor target for COVID-19 cases before recommending the U.S. fully remove restrictions.