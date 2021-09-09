I'm Tearing My Hair Out At The Entitlement And Arrogance Of These 19 Bosses
1. This former boss who just wanted a favor:
My dickhead former Boss wanted me to put his wife in my short film. I...did not. He didn't like that very much. from ChoosingBeggars
2. This boss who has some serious audacity:
3. This boss who can't pay you, but wants you to have a PhD:
This is an actual job posting... they want to hire someone with a PhD (someone who has been in school at least 10 years), but pay then so low they would need to live like a struggling undergrad eating cheap ramen all the time... without guarantee they will be able to pay them at all for long. 🤯 from ChoosingBeggars
4. This boss who actually wants YOU to pay to take care of their kids:
5. This boss who thought a backhanded compliment would suffice:
6. This boss who decided a Sunday picnic is essential:
7. This boss who came up with a veryyy corrupt scheme:
Large brewery commissions work or sets fake interviews to solicit marketing ideas, steals them without paying or crediting the contributors. Owner doesn't understand when people take issue. from ChoosingBeggars
8. This boss who has no clue who works for him:
9. This boss with a backwards agenda:
she is not allowing employees or customers to wear masks and is degrading any employee who tries to my friend who works for her has had his job threatened because he needs to wear a mask. she is a horrible boss from BadBosses
10. This boss who tried to instill fear:
11. This boss who wants their office manager to also be their homemaker:
12. This old boss who had the nerve to ask for money:
My old boss fired me because I was sick then their business went under and she actually sent me a go fund me type thing to donate to the business from ChoosingBeggars
13. This arrogant boss who was horribly offended by something absolutely pointless:
Person looking to hire an intern for unpaid work got offended because her name wasn't personally mentioned on the application form from ChoosingBeggars
14. This boss who seems annoyed that workers expect pay:
15. This boss who thinks exposure equals payment:
16. This boss who thinks people shouldn't strive to have personal lives:
More inspiring career advice from bosses. Overwork, because it’s not normal to want to have other things in life… from recruitinghell
17. This boss who thinks you're underestimating the important of valuable (unpaid) work:
Work 9-5 for no pay for a whole month, all while waking up at 4am each day? Sign me up! from ChoosingBeggars
18. This boss who wants a thank you note, even if they plan on never talking to you again:
Manager is disappointed none of the talented job interviewees have sent a thank you email for the interview from ChoosingBeggars
19. Finally, this boss who wants you to do everything and receive literally nothing:
Be my nanny, maid, dog-walker, cat-carer, personal assistant, researcher, professional writer, property manager, construction worker, sound engineer and also commit to me for three years. Pay will be low, until maybe it’s not. from recruitinghell