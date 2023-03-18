19 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Stories About What It's Really Like To Work At A Movie Theater, Straight From The Employees Themselves

MarketWatch

You probably won’t find an actual pot of gold on St. Patrick’s Day — but you can pick up free glazed doughnuts, $2 Irish creme-flavored iced coffee and half-priced green smoothies. This pastry chain (DNUT) is no stranger to giving away glazed doughnuts (See: free treats for folks who got their COVID vaccines in 2021.) So for St. Patrick’s Day, any customers who come in wearing green (either in-shop or through the drive-thru) can get a free original glazed doughnut, no purchase necessary. Sign up to be an Arby’s Rewards member to get 25% off your Paddy’s Day sammy.