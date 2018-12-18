19 Funny Tweets From Parents About The Annual Hell Of Christmas Cards

As kids grow up, many parents like to update their relatives and friends about

As kids grow up, many parents like to update their relatives and friends about their family in the form of picture-perfect Christmas cards.

The glossy images are no doubt a fun way to keep up with people, but it’s a running joke among caretakers that getting kids to pose for such pics can be a nightmare. And ultimately, the photos that get chosen for holiday cards are the results of a rare moment in an otherwise chaotic day.

It’s the funny parents of Twitter who understand this ― and the many other holiday card struggles ― best.

Here are 19 funny tweets from parents about Christmas cards.

Attempted the holiday card photo. My son psycho-smiled while looking off-camera and my daughter kept making fart jokes. Why do I bother? — Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) November 24, 2014

After 200 photo outtakes, 10 meltdowns, and 1 diaper blowout, everyone will be receiving a holiday text message from us in lieu of a card. — Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) November 16, 2016

When you get my holiday card in February can we just pretend that I mean them as Valentine's greetings. Thanks. — It'sReally10Months (@really10months) December 19, 2016

I'm not a miracle worker, OK?



I can't walk on water. Turn water to wine. Get both my kids to smile naturally for a Christmas card picture. — Walking Outside In Slippers (@WalkingOutside) November 28, 2015

I’m sorry I had to refuse delivery on your November Christmas card, but it’s the only way you’ll learn. — Mary (@AnniemuMary) November 29, 2018

Have your kid talk to you nonstop while you address Christmas cards - it's a great way to ensure you screw up half of them. — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) December 16, 2017

No seriously, thank you for the Christmas card with glitter all over it. We were actually running low. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 20, 2014

Right now my Christmas cards are just a cute reminder in a box of how optimistic I was when I though I'd have my sh*t together this year. — Meredith (@PerfectPending) December 13, 2018

Our Christmas card should just be my kids on top of those balls in front of Target and a pic of everyone with a cold 10 days later. — not the WORST mom 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@nottheworstmom) December 4, 2018

Every time I get a holiday card in the mail I am reminded that, compared to me, most people really have their shit together. — Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) December 12, 2014

You don't need to send me a tri-fold family Christmas card because that's why God invented Facebook. — Brenna Jennings (@SuburbanSnaps) November 19, 2014

Sorry I randomly asked for your address in the middle of December but still never got around to sending you a Christmas card. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 23, 2015

Apparently, if you send me a christmas card filled with glitter I"ll just cross your name out & send it back as my christmas card. — jj hartinger (@jjhartinger) December 15, 2016

Establish dominance by licking each holiday card envelope after chewing granola. — Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) December 18, 2017

I'll have you over to dinner but I'm not sending you a Christmas card if your name is hard to pluralize. Jk. I don't have people over for dinner. — Mary (@AnniemuMary) December 17, 2017

Holiday Card Photo Time, ie: C'MON SMILE STOP WRESTLING WHY ARE YOU CRYING JUST LOOK HAPPY FOR ONE SECOND FOR CRIPES SAKE!!! — Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) November 15, 2011

No, that's not dirt on your Christmas card. I was eating trail mix while licking the envelopes. #XmasMunchies — Brent Almond (@DesignerDaddy) December 20, 2014

It's almost that time of year when you find out who's holiday card list you've been dropped from. — The Next Martha (@TheNextMartha) November 15, 2014

This year's Christmas card is brought to you by Photoshop. Sigh. — Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) November 29, 2015