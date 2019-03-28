$19 gets you a wireless charging for your AirPods

It’s now almost the end of March 2019 and wouldn’t you know it, Apple finally released its AirPods wireless charging case that was announced back in September 2017! That’s not a typo, it was indeed first unveiled all the way back in September 2017. We’re happy it’s finally here, but there’s just one problem: It costs $79. Fortunately for us, there’s already a good option out there to add wireless charging to your AirPods, and it only costs a fraction of what Apple is charging. It’s called the NeotrixQI Wireless Charging Case for Apple AirPods, and it’s on sale today on Amazon for under $19.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

【WIRELESS CHARGING】: Enjoy Wireless Charging for your AirPods! Place your AirPods into wireless charging case and put it on Qi wireless charger for wireless charging experience. It prepares your AirPods for Apple AirPower wireless charger.

【FULL PROTECTION】: The AirPods original case perfectly fits into the wireless charging case. It can be used as protective case and protects your AirPods from scratch and dirt. Hard plastic made not like silicon material and it doesn’t collect dust and lint.

【COMPATIBILITY】: The case and AirPods will continue to work just like normal. You’ll still have access to the sync button. Works with all Qi standard wireless chargers. It can share with the same wireless charger for your iPhone8/X.

【SAFE CHARGING】: Eliminate safety concerns with overvoltage protection, temperature control, and more, by using highly efficient components and an advanced chipset.

【WARRANTY】: 12 months defective warranty, 30-days replacement guarantee and friendly customer service.

