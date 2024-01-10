19 GOP Former Members Of Congress Issue Stark Call To Courts On Trump

Nineteen Republican former members of Congress have signed an open letter that calls on the courts to move “as quickly as possible” on Donald Trump’s four criminal cases for the sake of the country.

Former Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Barbara Comstock (R-Va.), Charles Dent (R-Pa.) and David Jolly (R-Fla.) were among those to express their deep concern that Trump’s response to his prosecutions is testing the “fundamental proposition” of America’s founding that “we are a nation of laws, not of men, and accordingly no man is above the law.”

The allegation that the Republican 2024 front-runner attempted to overturn the 2020 election result is “existential for our democracy when the defendant is asking voters to re-elect him to the presidency,” they warned.

Trump is “entitled to a fair trial” but Americans are “entitled to a speedy trial” too especially before the 2024 election, they said in the missive published by The Bulwark.

“This is why we are joining a chorus of voices from both sides of the aisle calling on the courts to ensure that the former president is tried with the speed and dispatch that should attend every criminal prosecution,” the lawmakers added.

Read the full letter here.

