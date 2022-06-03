19 graduation ceremonies that were happily interrupted by surprise military homecomings

WTVR

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The confusing and sometimes contradictory information in the week since the deadly shooting continued Tuesday with the revelation that the exterior door used by the gunman was not left propped open by a teacher, as police previously said. They have now determined that the teacher, who has not been identified, propped the door open with a rock, but then removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus, Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said. But, Considine said, the door that was designed to lock when shut did not lock. “We did verify she closed the door. The door did not lock. We know that much and now investigators are looking into why it did not lock,” Considine said. Investigators confirmed the detail through additional video footage reviewed since Friday's news conference when authorities first said the door was left propped open.