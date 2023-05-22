My Microscopic Little Pea Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 19 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week

6
BuzzFeed
·3 min read

1.This is what Mount St. Helens looked like before it erupted in 1980, becoming the deadliest volcanic eruption in US history...

Mount St. Helens before it erupted
USGS / Alamy Stock Photo

2.And this is what Mount St. Helens looked like after the 1980 eruption:

Mount St. Helens after the eruption

Absolutely decimated.

Education Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

3.This is what the blowhole on a humpback whale looks like:

A whale&#39;s blowhole

It's like a big nose. IT'S A BIG NOSE!

Juergen Schonnop / Alamy Stock Photo

4.This is what the Space Shuttle Endeavour looked like as it left Earth and traveled to outer space:

Space Shuttle Endeavour taking off

It looks like a little toy.

Futuras Fotos / Alamy Stock Photo

5.This is Charlotte and Majorie Collyer, a mother and daughter who survived the wreck of the Titanic in 1912:

Charlotte and Majorie Collyer

Charlotte's husband and Majorie's dad Harvey Collyer died in the wreck. Also lost in the tragedy was the family's life savings of £5,000 cash.

ThePhotoMender.com / Alamy Stock Photo

6.This is what the battleship USS Independence looks like outside of water:

USS Independence

Looks like it should be flying in outer space.

PJF Military Collection / Alamy Stock Photo

7.This is what a turtle's skeleton looks like:

A turtle skeleton

Not sure what I expected, but it wasn't this.

The Natural History Museum / Alamy Stock Photo

8.This is what the inside of a hedge looks like:

Inside a hedge

It's... it's... a little tree. Don't know why I never considered that.

imageBROKER / Alamy Stock Photo

9.This picture, taken in 1925, is the last known photo of a Barbary lion in the wild:

A Barbary lion in the wild

Once prevalent across Northern Africa, the lion went extinct because of, you guessed it, humans.

Vintage_Space / Alamy Stock Photo

10.This is what the Statue of Liberty looks like from the back:

The back of the Statue of Liberty

In case you were wondering.

u/rammaam / Via reddit.com

11.This is what one college student's dorm room looked like in the 1910s:

A man in his dorm room

Some absolutely scandalous wall decorations.

Hum Images / Alamy Stock Photo

12.Traffic lights are absolutely enormous:

A traffic light

My goodness!

reddit.com

13.This is what the bottom of a lily pad looks like:

Bottom of a lily pad

Not nearly as pleasant to look at as the top.

Mike Eaton / Alamy Stock Photo

14.Niagara Falls froze over in 1883:

Niagara Falls while it was frozen

So, naturally, people did whatever people in 1883 did on top of the frozen falls.

Smith Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

15.Curved escalators are a thing that exist:

A curved escalator

Neat!

u/eateroffood / Via reddit.com

16.This is the "American Candy" section in a British gas station:

An American candy section in a foreign store

I believe that all candy is good candy, but I think they could've done a better job here. Lots of low-tier Halloween trick-or-treat ones here.

u/oddsmellingjuice / Via reddit.com

17.Speaking of which, this is what a freeze-dried Skittle looks like:

Freeze-dried Skittles

Apparently, they have the "texture of a Cheeto puff, but taste like Skittles." I'm in.

u/BitterFlyy / Via reddit.com

18.This is what Gutzon Borglum's original model for Mount Rushmore looked like:

A model for Mount Rushmore

There's still time to remedy this. We need giant coats on our big giant rock presidents.

GL Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

19.And, finally, in 1961, auditions were held for the role of the black cat in the film adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's "The Black Cat." Lots of black cats showed up:

Women standing with black cats on leashes

152 cats in total came out to vie for the role they were born to play.

photo-fox / Alamy Stock Photo