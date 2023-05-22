My Microscopic Little Pea Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 19 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week

1. This is what Mount St. Helens looked like before it erupted in 1980, becoming the deadliest volcanic eruption in US history...

USGS / Alamy Stock Photo

2. And this is what Mount St. Helens looked like after the 1980 eruption:

Absolutely decimated. Education Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

3. This is what the blowhole on a humpback whale looks like:

It's like a big nose. IT'S A BIG NOSE! Juergen Schonnop / Alamy Stock Photo

4. This is what the Space Shuttle Endeavour looked like as it left Earth and traveled to outer space:

It looks like a little toy. Futuras Fotos / Alamy Stock Photo

5. This is Charlotte and Majorie Collyer, a mother and daughter who survived the wreck of the Titanic in 1912:

Charlotte's husband and Majorie's dad Harvey Collyer died in the wreck. Also lost in the tragedy was the family's life savings of £5,000 cash. ThePhotoMender.com / Alamy Stock Photo

6. This is what the battleship USS Independence looks like outside of water:

Looks like it should be flying in outer space. PJF Military Collection / Alamy Stock Photo

7. This is what a turtle's skeleton looks like:

Not sure what I expected, but it wasn't this. The Natural History Museum / Alamy Stock Photo

8. This is what the inside of a hedge looks like:

It's... it's... a little tree. Don't know why I never considered that. imageBROKER / Alamy Stock Photo

9. This picture, taken in 1925, is the last known photo of a Barbary lion in the wild:

Once prevalent across Northern Africa, the lion went extinct because of, you guessed it, humans. Vintage_Space / Alamy Stock Photo

10. This is what the Statue of Liberty looks like from the back:

In case you were wondering. u/rammaam / Via reddit.com

11. This is what one college student's dorm room looked like in the 1910s:

Some absolutely scandalous wall decorations. Hum Images / Alamy Stock Photo

12. Traffic lights are absolutely enormous:

13. This is what the bottom of a lily pad looks like:

Not nearly as pleasant to look at as the top. Mike Eaton / Alamy Stock Photo

14. Niagara Falls froze over in 1883:

So, naturally, people did whatever people in 1883 did on top of the frozen falls. Smith Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

15. Curved escalators are a thing that exist:

16. This is the "American Candy" section in a British gas station:

I believe that all candy is good candy, but I think they could've done a better job here. Lots of low-tier Halloween trick-or-treat ones here. u/oddsmellingjuice / Via reddit.com

17. Speaking of which, this is what a freeze-dried Skittle looks like:

Apparently, they have the "texture of a Cheeto puff, but taste like Skittles." I'm in. u/BitterFlyy / Via reddit.com

18. This is what Gutzon Borglum's original model for Mount Rushmore looked like:

There's still time to remedy this. We need giant coats on our big giant rock presidents. GL Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

19. And, finally, in 1961, auditions were held for the role of the black cat in the film adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's "The Black Cat." Lots of black cats showed up: