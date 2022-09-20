19 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after hundreds involved in mall brawl, police say

Hundreds of people involved in a massive fight at a metro Atlanta mall on Labor Day weekend have landed 20 people, most of whom are teenagers, behind bars.

Douglasville police responded to the Arbor Place Mall and Regal movie theater on September 3 where they found as many as 200 people running around screaming while others were fighting inside and outside the mall.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at a news conference Tuesday morning where police announced that 19 juveniles between the ages of 12 and 17 and one adult had been arrested in connection with the brawl.

Charges for the 20 people disorderly conduct, affray, and simple battery. Five of the suspects were charged with violating the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act.

Police say they believe a $3 movie ticket event attracted a large crowd of teenagers to the mall without police supervision.

The department cleared up rumors of a shooting at the mall. Police said they found no evidence of gunfire or someone getting shot; however, they are investigating other activities that happened.

Videos circulating on social media show groups getting into a fight at the mall. In the recording, teens are seen shoving, punching and yelling on the second floor of the mall.

The police department particularly raised concerns about what children are posting on social media.

“There are those who do things for attention to see how many “likes” they can get when they post video, whether it be fighting, creating an uproar in a crowd of people, or any other number of things while they film it,” police wrote.

Police ended their message urging anyone to call 911 if they notice a crowd is getting out of control to stop it before it escalates.

“The mall security officers and theater security are not there to raise your children. It is your responsibility to raise your children and ensure their safety.”

The police department said they expect to make more arrests.