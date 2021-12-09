19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar convicted on child pornography charges

Josh Duggar Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

Former reality star Josh Duggar has been convicted on child pornography charges.

Duggar, who starred on TLC's 19 Kids and Counting, on Thursday was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography, according to BuzzFeed News.

Duggar was arrested in April, and prosecutors alleged he used the internet to download child sexual abuse, "some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12," in 2019. He pleaded not guilty.

His arrest came after TLC in 2015 canceled 19 Kids and Counting following reports that Duggar allegedly molested young girls as a teenager, including his sisters. He apologized at the time, saying he "acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret." He also said that he "confessed my wrongdoing" to authorities as a teenager and that "my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling." Duggar later acknowledged that he had developed a "secret addiction" to pornography and had been "unfaithful to my wife."

During the child pornography trial, jurors heard testimony that Dugar admitted to molesting four girls in 2003, according to The Associated Press. His attorneys contended that he didn't download the child sexual abuse images, NBC News reports. After his arrest in April, his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, called the allegations "very serious" and said "it is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light."

Duggar is facing up to 20 years in prison, as well as fines of up to $250,000 on each count. His legal team told NBC News, "We appreciate the jury's lengthy deliberations, we respect the jury's verdict, and we intend to appeal."

You may also like

Kathy Griffin slams CNN for firing her but not Jeffrey Toobin

Nancy Mace vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene is the fight for the future of the GOP

What a Roe reversal would mean for Trump