'19 Kids and Counting's' Josh Duggar asks for a delay in his child porn case trial so he can hire experts to examine his devices

"19 Kids and Counting" star Josh Duggar asked for a delay in his child porn case trial.

He is asking to hire experts to examine his devices, according to new court documents.

Star of "19 Kids and Counting," Josh Duggar, asked for a delay in his trial for child porn allegations, on Thursday, so that he could hire experts to examine his devices, according to new court documents.

His trial is set to start in July, and the recent motion filed by Duggar's attorney asks for a trial to be set in or after February 2022.

"The defense has retained an independent computer forensic expert who must conduct a computer forensic examination of each of the devices at issue," Duggar's attorney said. His attorney alleged that the federal forensic review was anticipatory and insufficient.

Duggar is awaiting trial on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

In 2006, he faced allegations that he molested four of his younger sisters before the show "19 Kids and Counting" premiered. The family sent Josh to live away from them and arranged for an Arkansas trooper to give Josh a "stern" talking to and no charges were filed.

