19 kids taken to hospitals after SUV drives into California preschool

Nineteen children were taken to hospitals after a vehicle crashed into a California preschool Thursday, police said.

No deaths were reported and none are expected in the crash that happened around 2:30 p.m. in Anderson, south of Redding, police said.

The majority of the children who were hospitalized were taken to medical centers as a precaution, Anderson police said.

A Suzuki SUV crashed into a local preschool in Anderson, Calif., on March 3, 2022. (Anderson Police Dept. via Facebook)

Fourteen children were transported by ambulance, police said in a statement. Five other children were taken to hospitals by their parents, Anderson Police Chief Jon Poletski told the Redding Record Searchlight.

Of the 12 children taken to two Dignity Health hospitals, 10 were treated and released, and two were transported to the UC Davis Medical Center and were stable, Dignity spokesperson Allison Hendrickson said.

Images from NBC affiliate KNVN of Chico showed a hole in the side of the building and a Suzuki inside.

The driver was cooperative and was determined not to be impaired, Anderson police said. The crash and what led up to it is under investigation.

In addition to the 19 children, there were two adults inside the preschool when the crash happened, police said.