19 Michigan properties added to National Register of Historic Places in 2023

Nineteen historic Michigan properties were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2023, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday.

Administered in Michigan by the State Historic Preservation Office, the National Register of Historic Places is the United States federal government's official list of districts, sites, buildings, structures and objects deemed worthy of preservation for their historical significance.

“These 19 historic properties listed in 2023 help to tell a more complete history at the local, state, and national levels,” said State Historic Preservation Officer Ryan Schumaker. “Listing in the National Register not only provides a way to celebrate this important history, it also provides opportunities for economic investment in these properties and communities.”

The former John Grace School at 21030 Indian St. in Southfield on April 19, 2022. The school in Oakland County was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2023.

More than 96,000 properties across the U.S., including nearly 2,000 in Michigan, have been listed in the National Register since the program began in the 1960s. The National Register is a program of the National Park Service and is administered by individual states.

In 2023, 15 individual properties and four historic districts totaling more than 146 contributing historic resources in Michigan were listed in the National Register.

To be considered for listing in the National Register, a property must generally be at least 50 years old, and must also be historically significant to a major event or trend in their community, the state or the country.

And speaking of historic places, one of the oldest theater buildings still standing in Detroit was demolished in January to make way for a future development, although its historic façade is being preserved for reuse.

