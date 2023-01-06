The 19 Ohioans who have been sentenced for the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol

Abigail Yazdani-Isfehani, left; Loruhamah Yazdani-Isfehani, center; and Loammi Yazdani-Isfehani, right, inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Insurrection.

In the two years since a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters overran the U.S. Capitol, vandalizing property, injuring law enforcement officers and disrupting Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory, federal authorities have charged more than 920 people with participating in the riot.

That includes 54 Ohioans. Of those, 25 Ohioans have pleaded guilty and three have been convicted in a trial. The rest of the cases are still pending. Nobody from Ohio has been acquitted. (Only one person charged nationwide has been found not guilty.)

Federal judges have sentenced 19 Ohioans for their crimes that day, eight to probation and 11 to incarceration. Of those Ohioans given time behind bars, the majority received a sentence of five months in prison or less.

And the federal government is still charging people. The latest charges for Ohioans were brought in November against three people from Lake County.

Here are the 19 Ohioans who have been sentenced so far for their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Some ages may be from the time of the defendant's arrest or their sentencing:

Stephen M. Ayres, 39, of Trumbull County, pleaded guilty to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Sentence: two years of probation, 100 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

Gabriel Burress, 22, of the Toledo area, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: 18 months of probation and $500 restitution.

Troy E. Faulkner, 41, of Whitehall, pleaded guilty to destruction of government property. Sentence: five months in prison, three years of supervised release and $10,560 restitution.

A photo posted on the Facebook page of Troy Elbert Faulkner, of Whitehall, shows him kicking in a window during the insurrection rioting Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia.

Derek Jancart, 39, of Canal Winchester, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. Sentence: 45 days incarceration and $500 restitution.

Caleb Jones, 23, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: two years of probation, including two months home confinement and $500 restitution.

Terry Lynn Lindsey, 53, of Piqua, pleaded guilty to violent entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building and to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: five months in prison, three years of probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

Robert Lyon, 28, of Reynoldsburg, pleaded guilty to disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Sentence: 40 days of incarceration, one year of supervised release, $1,000 fine and $2,000 restitution.

Brandon Miller, 34, of Bradford, pleaded guilty to one count of parading, picketing, or demonstrating in a Capitol building. Sentence: 20 days in jail, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

Stephanie Miller, 30, of Bradford, pleaded guilty to one count of parading, picketing, or demonstrating in a Capitol building. Sentence: 14 days in jail, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

Madison Pettit, 20, of the Toledo area, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: 18 months of probation and $500 restitution.

Christine Priola, 49, of Willoughby, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. Sentence: 15 months in prison, one year of supervised release and $2,000 restitution.

Story continues

Erik Rau, 43, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. Sentence: 45 days in prison and $500 restitution.

Oliver Louis Sarko, 27, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: 30 days in jail, 36 months of probation and $500 restitution.

Paul Lee Seymour Sr., 61, of Butler County, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: one year of probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

Paul Seymour Sr. and Paul Seymour Jr. (at right, holding flag), both of Butler County, inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Both men were sentenced to a year on probation and to 60 hours of community service.

Paul Lee Seymour Jr., 33, of Butler County, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: one year of probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

Dustin Thompson, 38, of Columbus, was convicted by jury of obstruction of an official proceeding and five misdemeanor counts. Sentence: three years in prison, three years of supervised release and $2,000 restitution.

A photo from the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that the U.S. Department of Justice says shows Dustin B. Thompson of Columbus with a wooden coat rack he is accused of stealing from inside the Senate wing.

Abigail Yazdani-Isfehani, 28, of Albany, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: two years of probation, 100 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

Loammi (Elijah) Yazdani-Isfehani, 32, of Albany, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: 14 days in prison, two years of probation, 100 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

Loruhamah Yazdani-Isfehani, 34, of Logan, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentence: two years of probation, 100 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohioans sentenced for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol