19-year-old abducted woman at car wash and sexually assaulted her, Texas cops say

After a woman reported she was abducted from a car wash and sexually assaulted, police in Texas have made an arrest.

A 19-year-old man was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department’s Special Victims Unit in connection to the woman’s report, officials shared on Facebook.

“On November 28th, an adult female contacted police stating she had been abducted from a car wash on Frio City Road at gun point,” police said. “The victim said she was driven to an unknown location, sexually assaulted and then told to get out of the vehicle.”

The 58-year-old woman says the man forced her to get into the passenger side of her own vehicle, KSAT reported, and he left her without a car following the reported assault. Police say he drove her vehicle back to the car wash to then get his own.

The woman helped police create a sketch of the suspect, FOX29 reported, and police reviewed car wash surveillance video as well.

Through the investigation, detectives identified the 19-year-old as a suspect. Police say the department’s Repeat Offenders Program “caught up” to him and booked the man into jail this week on aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.

Police are asking any other potential victims to contact SVU detectives at 210-207-2313.

The car wash is located in southwest San Antonio.

19-year-old shot during fight over PlayStation he was trying to sell, TX officials say

Husband stabs wife to death while she’s working at convenience store, Texas cops say

Texas man lied to get $1.6M in COVID loans for Lamborghini, truck and more, feds say

Man accused of trying to kidnap a child at Dollar Tree store, Texas police say