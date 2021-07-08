19-year-old accused in 2020 death of young Fort Worth rapper arrested on murder charge

A teen was in custody Thursday in connection with the February 2020 shooting death of a young Fort Worth rapper, according to Fort Worth police and jail records.

David Garcia, 19, of Fort Worth, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of murder in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Javien Calvin “Channel 5” Wright.

Wright died on Feb. 25, 2020, after he was found lying in the front yard of a home in the 1500 block of East Mulkey Street.

The teen had a gunshot wound to his head and a handgun was near him, the homeowner reported to Fort Worth police.

Wright was found on Feb. 24, 2020, but he died the next day.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on the arrest or a motive for the shooting.

Born in Fort Worth, Wright had attended A.M. Pate Elementary, William James Middle School, and Eastern Hills High School, according to his 2020 obituary.

“He loved playing football, video games, making music and most of all being the oldest boy of the ‘six pack’,” his obituary said. “He was the life of the party and he touched all who encountered him.”

Wright always talked about being a rapper.

“His love for music was undeniable.,” according to the obituary. “Soon he decided to follow his dream of becoming a rapper and became known as ‘J Dub’.”