19-year-old accused of breaking into several cars at restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old is facing a long list of charges after being accused of breaking into multiple cars in Memphis.

According to Shelby County Court records, Jovan Jackson has 15 charges ranging from burglary of a motor vehicle to theft of property. Police say Jackosn broke into multiple cars over a span of days.

Those charges date back to February of this year but reports show that the teen was just booked in jail two days ago.

One of the reported break-ins happened at a restaurant in Cordova off Germantown Parkway and another break-in happened nine miles away at a shopping center in east Memphis and other locations nearby.

Police say that items were stolen from various vehicles during this time including two guns, camera equipment worth $6,000, a passport, money, and a bass guitar.

It appears officers have now connected those break-ins to Jackson after he was found in a stolen Infiniti.

Police located that Infiniti in the parking lot of an east Memphis business when they saw a man trying to program another car. Jackson reportedly took off running and was later caught after a foot chase.

Jackson is being held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

