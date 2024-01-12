19-year-old accused of killing four people in two years will spend 50 years in prison

A 19-year-old from Arkansas was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder charges, according to court documents. He was accused of killing four people between 2020 and 2022, court documents show.

Freddrick Jackson, 19, of Little Rock, was arrested in April 2022 on murder charges and has been in jail since, Pulaski County jail records show.

Jackson’s attorney did not respond Jan. 12 to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

According to court records and KARK, Jackson is accused of killing two people in 2020 when he was 15 years old.

Jackson is accused of killing a third person in February 2021, when he was 16 years old, court records show.

He was 17 years old when authorities say he shot and killed 26-year-old Dolan Goff in April 2022, according to KARK.

Jackson was arrested five days after the April 7 incident, on April 12, 2022, court records show.

At the time, Jackson had been on parole for drug charges, according to KARK.

“The defendant was a teenager when senseless acts of violence destroyed multiple families,” prosecuting attorney Will Jones told KATV. “This reaffirms that more community resources are needed to intercept at-risk juveniles before lives are impacted.”

Arkansas’s firearm death rate was one of the highest in the country in 2020 and 2021, according to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. In 2020, the firearm death rate was 22.6 and rose to 23.3 per 100,000 people in 2021.

In 2022, Little Rock declared firearm violence a public health emergency.

