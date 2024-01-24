19-year-old accused of shooting into northwest Charlotte home

A 19-year-old has been accused of shooting into a home in northwest Charlotte last week, according to police reports.

Reports said Christopher Roach Jr. shot into the front door of an Apartment on Waymeet Drive on Jan. 17.

While there were no injuries reported, two adults and a child were inside the home at the time of the incident.

Police said Roach is facing multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

