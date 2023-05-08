19-year-old accused of strangling person is missing after cutting ankle monitor, cops say

A man accused of attempted murder on a college campus is missing after police said he cut off his ankle monitor and evaded authorities.

Nineteen-year-old Ali Younes strangled someone at the University of Iowa in April 2022, according to a news release from university police and the Johnson County Attorney’s Office.

The victim, a woman who was also robbed of jewelry, survived, according to the Daily Iowan. Younes was a student at the university at the time, while the victim was not, a spokesperson for university police told McClatchy News.

Younes had been the subject of stalking, harassment and assault complaints in the past, the outlet reported.

Less than a day after the alleged strangling, he was arrested and barred from returning to campus, police said. He is charged with “attempt to commit murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft.”

An attorney for Younes could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

While awaiting trial, he was released on the condition that he wear a GPS monitor, give up his passport and stay under house arrest.

However, officials said they were informed that Younes had removed his ankle monitor on May 6, preventing them from monitoring his location.

“Law enforcement officials have been unsuccessful in multiple attempts to locate him, and a warrant has been issued for his immediate arrest,” police said.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are assisting in the search effort, police said.

