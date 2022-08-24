19-year-old arrested after 3-year-old in car with father shot in the head

Atlanta police have arrested a man suspected of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head as he rode in the back of his father’s car earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta Police said Kentavious Wright, 19, was arrested on Aug. 19 on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the shooting happened on Aug. 3 around 4 p.m. on Peters Street. Atlanta police said the father and son were leaving nearby business when a blue Kia Optima began to follow them and opened fire into the car.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The child sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The father drove to a nearby fire station, where the child was then rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The child’s name and current condition have not been released.

Atlanta police said they believe the father was targeted.