19-year-old arrested for alleged rape on WSU campus
Sep. 24—Washington State University Police arrested a 19-year-old man Friday morning for allegedly raping a woman at a WSU residence hall.
Roman Petruncio was arrested at Community Duncan Dunn Hall and booked into Whitman County Jail on a second-degree rape charge.
According to the police report, officers were allegedly called to Community Duncan Dunn Hall just before 1:30 a.m. Friday and found the victim in her room. After talking to the alleged victim and her friend, police believe Petruncio allegedly had sex with the woman while she was incapacitated and incapable of giving consent.