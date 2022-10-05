19-year-old arrested after bringing shotgun to Gwinnett County high school football game

A 19-year-old is now facing gun charges after police caught him walking around a Gwinnett County school with a shotgun.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Archer High School Wednesday, where police said Brian Garfield Fort was spotted on campus with a shotgun during a football game over the weekend.

A school resource officer stopped him and demanded Fort put the gun down, which he did. When the officer searched him, he found two more guns.

Fort is now facing weapons charges.

The school’s principal said Fort is not a student at Archer and that guns are not tolerated on campus.

