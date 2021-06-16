19-year-old arrested, charged with fatal shooting of teen outside Raleigh Food Lion

Raleigh police have arrested a 19-year-old man in the fatal shooting of another teenager outside a grocery store Monday night.

Kevin Hart had been charged with murder in the death of Trashawn Watkins, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Watkins, 19, was a Raleigh resident and worked at McDonald’s, according to a copy of the police incident report obtained by The News & Observer.

He was fatally shot as he left the Food Lion on Poole Road just after 10 p.m. Monday, The N&O previously reported. He died at the hospital.

A 911 caller described hearing five or six shots being fired from across the street.

Donna-maria Harris, a police spokesperson, said she did not know whether Hart and Watkins knew one another, or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.

The investigation remains ongoing.

More than 10 fatal shootings in Raleigh this year

Watkins was one of at least two people shot on Poole Road Monday night.

A man on the corner of Russ Street and Poole Road was shot just before 8 p.m., Raleigh police said.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police have not provided any further information about the nonfatal shooting.

A total of 32 people had been injured in firearm-related assaults in Raleigh this year as of May 18, according to the police department. There had been 12 homicides by that date, 10 involving guns.

The N&O has asked police for more recent data on shootings this year.