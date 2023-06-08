19-year-old arrested in connection with brazen Memorial Day Weekend shooting near Revere Beach

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting near Revere Beach that forced hundreds to empty the beach on Memorial Day Weekend.

Dashawn Teleau, of Malden, is facing charges of assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling near Centennial Avenue and Dehon Street on May 28th. A 17-year-old girl was struck by a bullet fired during a fight between two groups of youths in that area.

Video shows the gunman, wearing grey shorts and a white top, pushing back from the group and pulling out a gun before shooting into a crowd of people. The gunman appears to fire seven shots.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested earlier this week in connection to the chaotic scene at Revere Beach that left authorities patrolling the area for hours.

“During a very chaotic scene the patrol division was able to manage the crime scene, secure evidence and interview witnesses all of which provided valuable evidence for our investigators. The detective division worked tirelessly and were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect”, stated Revere Police Chief David Callahan.

Teleau will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Thursday afternoon.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW