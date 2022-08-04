The Clovis Police Department on Thursday announced a 19-year-old man was arrested, charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old girl early Wednesday.

Zyon Williams, 19, was arrested based on a warrant charging him with the death of 17-year-old Shammeal Kirven, according to a statement from Clovis police.

The arrest comes during the ongoing investigation by the 9th Judicial Major Crimes Unit, Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit and Clovis Police Patrol Division.

More:Clovis police investigating after teen girl found with fatal gunshot wound

Around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Williams arrived at the Clovis Police Department, giving a detailed account of the incident that led to the shooting and death of Kirven, police said.

Based on multiple witness interviews, Williams was identified as the shooter.

As previously reported, at about 12:38 a.m. Wednesday, Clovis officers were called out to 1000 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to a report of a man being shot in the head. When officers arrived, a female victim was located on the floor inside of an entryway of an apartment building with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Clovis police investigating after teen girl found with fatal gunshot wound

Clovis Fire Department Emergency Medical Services were on the scene as officers arrived. Officers began to check on the 17-year-old girl and rushed her to the Plains Regional Medical Center. She succumbed to her injuries after arriving at the hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing; anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921 or report information anonymously by contacting the Curry County Crimestoppers line at (575) 763-7000 or by using the Tip411 application.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 19-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of Clovis teen