19-year-old arrested after deadly suspected DUI crash in Sacramento

A 19-year-old was arrested following a deadly suspected DUI crash Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento office. Officials said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Highway 99, south of Florin Road. See more in the video above.

