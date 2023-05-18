19-year-old arrested after driving 176 mph on I-5 near Portland

A 19-year-old was stopped and arrested early Wednesday after a deputy clocked him driving at 176 mph, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:32 a.m. on May 17, a deputy was conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 5, near Highway 217, just south of Portland, Oregon.

When the deputy saw a 2016 BMW M3 traveling fast southbound on I-5, his speed gun recorded the car going 176 mph.

The deputy radioed dispatch about the car and asked other deputies in the area to help him out.

Another deputy, further down I-5 near the Nyberg Street exit, saw the car take the exit.

Both deputies caught up to the car and pinned it in with their cars, preventing the BMW driver from driving away.

The driver, Milo Schneider, 19, was arrested for reckless driving. He was booked into the Washington County jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Schneider told deputies he had looked at his speedometer and it said he was going 183 mph.